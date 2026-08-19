Big perks for Tamil Nadu MLAs: Official cars, Rs 75000 vehicle allowance under CM Vijays new plan
Big perks for Tamil Nadu MLAs: Official cars, Rs 75000 vehicle allowance under CM Vijay’s new plan
Making the announcement in the state Assembly, Vijay said the measures would make it easier for MLAs to regularly visit their constituencies, listen to people’s concerns and keep track of government projects.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced new facilities for MLAs to help them work more effectively in their constituencies. Under the new plan, MLAs will be provided with official vehicles to travel around their constituencies and attend to public complaints. They will also receive Rs. 75,000 per month as a vehicle allowance and Rs. 25,000 per month to hire an assistant for office-related work.
Making the announcement in the state Assembly, Vijay said the measures would make it easier for MLAs to regularly visit their constituencies, listen to people’s concerns and keep track of government projects.
He said providing official vehicles would also reduce the need for MLAs to depend on others for travel and would support more transparent and corruption-free functioning.
According to the chief minister, MLAs need to remain accessible to people and frequently visit different parts of their constituencies to understand and address local issues.
“In order to enable all Members of the Legislative Assembly to carry out their public service work without any hindrance, and to perform their constituency duties efficiently, a govt vehicle will be provided to all MLAs,” Vijay said.
The announcement followed a request from VCK MLA Jothimani, who said legislators need proper logistical support to carry out their responsibilities effectively. She had urged the government to provide official vehicles to MLAs.
A senior DMK MLA said similar demands had been raised by legislators under previous governments but were not accepted because of financial concerns, according to the Times of India.
The MLA also highlighted what they described as an existing gap in the system. Local-body representatives such as municipal and union chairpersons, mayors and deputy mayors already receive official vehicles, while MLAs do not have the same facility.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has also increased the annual coverage limit under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 25 lakh.
The government has additionally set aside Rs. 351 crore to increase the number of seats in government medical colleges and improve medical and nursing education facilities across the state.