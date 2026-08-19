Big perks for Tamil Nadu MLAs: Official cars, Rs 75000 vehicle allowance under CM Vijay’s new plan

Making the announcement in the state Assembly, Vijay said the measures would make it easier for MLAs to regularly visit their constituencies, listen to people’s concerns and keep track of government projects.

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Big perks for Tamil Nadu MLAs: Official cars, Rs 75000 vehicle allowance under CM Vijay's new plan (Tamilnadu Assembly/ANI Video Grab)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced new facilities for MLAs to help them work more effectively in their constituencies. Under the new plan, MLAs will be provided with official vehicles to travel around their constituencies and attend to public complaints. They will also receive Rs. 75,000 per month as a vehicle allowance and Rs. 25,000 per month to hire an assistant for office-related work.

Making the announcement in the state Assembly, Vijay said the measures would make it easier for MLAs to regularly visit their constituencies, listen to people’s concerns and keep track of government projects.

He said providing official vehicles would also reduce the need for MLAs to depend on others for travel and would support more transparent and corruption-free functioning.

According to the chief minister, MLAs need to remain accessible to people and frequently visit different parts of their constituencies to understand and address local issues.

“In order to enable all Members of the Legislative Assembly to carry out their public service work without any hindrance, and to perform their constituency duties efficiently, a govt vehicle will be provided to all MLAs,” Vijay said.