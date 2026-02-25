Home

News

Big push for UP as CM Yogi meets top leaders on Japan visit, talks about stronger collaboration between two countries

Big push for UP as CM Yogi meets top leaders on Japan visit, talks about ‘stronger collaboration’ between two countries

After completing Singapore trip, CM Yogi is on his Japan visit for two days.

Image: ANI

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, is on a visit to Japan for two days, i.e., February 25 and 26. Initially, he was in Singapore from February 23 to 24. The Uttar Pradesh CM had a meeting with the foreign minister of Japan, Toshimitsu Motegi, on Wednesday.

Meeting with the Japanese Foreign Minister

He shared a tweet on X talking about his meeting with the Japanese foreign minister. He talked about exchanging views on the further strengthening of relationships between Uttar Pradesh and Japan across various sectors like trade, investment, technology, and strategic engagement. He also added, “The Hon. Minister stated that he would encourage Japanese companies to invest in Uttar Pradesh and expressed his deep appreciation for the partnership between Yamanashi Prefecture and Uttar Pradesh.”

Met with Mr. Motegi Toshimitsu, Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, in Tokyo today. Exchanged views on further strengthening Uttar Pradesh–Japan collaboration across trade, investment, technology and strategic engagement. The Hon. Minister stated that he would encourage… pic.twitter.com/MhMT9wUXog — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 25, 2026

The Indian Embassy in Tokyo held discussions about the framework of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. The main focus was on the advancement of the next-generation state-prefecture partnership. The foreign minister appreciated the emerging partnership between Yamanashi Prefecture and Uttar Pradesh and said that the minister would encourage the Japanese government to invest in the state.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

CM Yogi’s interaction with leaders

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, held discussions with the leaders of the Suzuki Motor Corporation and Maruti Suzuki India Limited. This included President Toshihiro Suzuki. The discussions were aimed at the proposed entry of Suzuki into the renewable energy industry with the help of a compressed Bio-Gas plant in the state of Uttar Pradesh. In addition, plans were also made to expand the supplier ecosystem to solidify and strengthen the automotive value chain.

The talks between the leaders included the vision to increase the production of Maruti Suzuki in India from 20 lakh to 40 lakh on an annual basis.

Met the senior leadership of Suzuki Motor Corporation and Maruti Suzuki India Limited in Tokyo today, including Mr. Toshihiro Suzuki, President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Mr. Koichi Suzuki, Mr. H. Takeuchi and Mr. Rahul Bharti, to further deepen industrial… pic.twitter.com/1VCq5u8LvE — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 25, 2026

CM’s interaction with Indian community

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had an interaction with the Indian communities living in Japan. He also urged the communities to come in support of both countries, Japan and India. He highlighted that the country will always stand alongside its citizens and safeguard their interests and security. In addition, he emphasised encouraging participation in the growth story of India.

(With inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.