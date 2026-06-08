Big rail boost for Kerala: Indian Railways approves Mararikulam-Alappuzha doubling project, to cost Rs 220 crore

The Indian Railways has approved the doubling of the 10.65 km Mararikulam - Alappuzha section of Southern Railway. The cost of the project is Rs 220.51 crore.

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Big rail boost for Kerala: Indian Railways approves Mararikulam-Alappuzha doubling project, to cost Rs 220 crore | Image: X

Mararikulam–Alappuzha Doubling Project: In a major step towards strengthening rail infrastructure on the Southern Railway network, Indian has given the green light to doubling the 10.65 km Mararikulam–Alappuzha section and approved Rs 220.51 crore for the project. The section, which is a part of the Ernakulam–Turavur–Alappuzha–Ambalapuzha–Kayankulam corridor, is the last remaining single-line section on the corridor, as doubling work on other stretches has already been completed or is in progress.

Rail Line Doubling To Allow More Trains, Increase Freight Capacity

Upon completion, the project is expected to facilitate the operation of 9 additional passenger trains in each direction per day and support freight traffic of 2.88 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The doubling of work is also projected to generate additional net earnings of approximately Rs 3.08 crore annually through enhanced passenger and freight movement.

The project will significantly improve operational efficiency by reducing detention of both passenger and freight trains, leading to faster and smoother train operations on this important route. It will also enhance line capacity, improve punctuality and strengthen connectivity across the region, the release noted.

Project Cleared Under Mission 3000 MT

The proposal has been identified under Mission 3000 MT and the High-Density Traffic Network Corridor of Indian Railways. The project has demonstrated strong economic viability, with a Financial Internal Rate of Return (FIRR) of 3.99 per cent and an Economic Internal Rate of Return (EIRR) of 22.30 per cent.

The approval reaffirms Indian Railways’ commitment to expanding rail capacity, improving operational efficiency, and supporting the socio-economic development of Keralam through modern and future-ready railway infrastructure.

Railways Approves Traction System Upgrade On Key Routes

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways has sanctioned the upgradation of the electric traction system on the Mahbubnagar-Secunderabad-Medchal section of South Central Railway and Bengaluru-Tumkur section of South Western Railway.

It is to be noted that the Bengaluru-Tumkur section is one of the busiest railway corridors, and it is being upgraded from the existing 1×25 kV electric traction system to a 2×25 kV electric traction system over a stretch of 120 Track Kilometres (TKM). The total cost of the project is Rs 162.57 crore.

The Bengaluru–Tumakuru section, which is a part of crucial Highly Utilised Network (HUN) Route-10, connects major economic centres along Pune–Hubballi–Chikjajur–Birur–Tumakuru–Bengaluru–Salem–Kanniyakumari corridor.

“The project will contribute to decongesting a key rail route serving the Bengaluru metropolitan region and adjoining districts, while also supporting smoother movement of passenger and freight traffic across Karnataka and southern India,” the Ministry of Railways press release said.

(with ANI inputs)