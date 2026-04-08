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Big relief for farmers as Modi government hikes natural gas supply to fertiliser units as Gulf situation eases

Big relief for farmers as Modi government hikes natural gas supply to fertiliser units as Gulf situation eases

The Modi government increases natural gas allocation to fertiliser plants amid improving Gulf conditions, ensuring better fertiliser availability and relief for farmers.

PM Modi- File image

West Asia war update: In a big development hours after the announcement of ceasefire deal signed between Iran and the United States, the Modi government has announced a big gift for the farmers of India. In the recent development, the central government has increased the overall gas allocation to fertiliser plants in the country, thus giving a big boost to the Agricultural sector of India. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent step taken by the Modi government.

Modi government announces gift for farmers

The government has decided that, based on available inventory and scheduled LNG cargo arrivals, the overall gas allocation to fertiliser plants is being further enhanced by 5 per cent to reach approximately 95 per cent of their six-month average consumption, with effect from April 9, a report by IANS news agency said.

Ceasefire between the US and Iran

The announcement comes in the wake of the ceasefire between the US and Iran which is expected to open up the Strait of Hormuz for ships stranded in the Persian Gulf to sail through with their oil and gas cargoes. For those unversed, the US and Israel have been engaged in a war with Iran in the Gulf region.

Why hike in natural gas supply to fertiliser units is important?

The hike in natural gas supply to fertiliser units also comes on a day the Union Cabinet approved a proposal of the Department of Fertilisers for fixing the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for this year’s kharif season (from April 1 to September 30) on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&;K) fertilisers, the news agency report said.

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The tentative budgetary requirement for the kharif season this year will be approximately Rs 41,533.81 crore. This is approximately Rs 4,317 crore more than the budgetary requirement for the Kharif season, which worked out to Rs 37,216.15 crore, according to an official statement.

How will availability of fertilisers help farmers?

The approval by the Modi government in the aftermath of the war will help ensure that farmers have access to fertilisers at subsidised, affordable, and reasonable prices. The subsidy on phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers is being rationalised in response to recent trends in global fertiliser and input prices.

The subsidy will be provided to fertiliser companies at approved and notified rates, enabling them to supply fertilisers to farmers at lower costs. Notably, in line with its farmer-friendly approach, the centrak government remains committed to making P&K fertilisers available to farmers at affordable prices.

(With inputs from agencies)

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