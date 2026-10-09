Big relief for Abhijeet Dipke, SC dismisses plea to give Delhi Police free hand ahead of CJP protest

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking complete freedom for the Delhi Police to deal with protesters. The court clearly stated that it is crucial to consider the future of youth and students in such cases.
During the hearing, a bench headed by Chief Justice (CJI) Surya Kant made a significant observation, emphasising the future of the youth. The court said, “These are young students and protesters before us.”
The Supreme Court further remarked that we must consider his parents, who have a long life ahead of them. They should not be unnecessarily entangled in court proceedings and litigation.
‘No leniency on serious crimes’
However, during the hearing, the Supreme Court also clarified that action will continue to be taken against those who are alleged notorious criminals or are accused of serious crimes, as per the law.
#WATCH | Delhi | Long chains have been attached to several police barricades to keep them together, on Parliament Street, in view of CJP’s call for protest on October 10 https://t.co/CA7B8n2DQN
— ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2026
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