Big relief for Bihar student demonstrators as Bihar BJP announces withdrawal of cases during CJP protest

The Bihar government has announced the complete withdrawal of FIRs and immediate release of students detained during the recent NEET paper leak protests.

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Bihar protest

Bihar CJP protest: In a major relief for student demonstrators across the state, the Bihar government on Monday announced the withdrawal of all cases registered against students involved in recent protests over the NEET paper leak issue. According to a notification issued by the state Home Department, no punitive or retaliatory action will be taken against anyone who participated in the widespread agitation before 6 pm on July 26, 2026, signaling an immediate end to legal action against the protesting youth.

Additionally, the Home Department explicitly directed law enforcement agencies to ensure the immediate release of all persons who were arrested or detained in connection with cases registered prior to the stipulated deadline.

Also read: 47-second viral video: Watch cop uses AK-47 to fire at protesting students, Bihar Police takes action

CJP seeks Centre’s written assurance on release of arrested

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday demanded the immediate release of protesters arrested in connection with its recent agitation over the NEET paper leak, and withdrawal of all FIRs already registered, with an assurance that no fresh cases would be filed. The CJP warned that it would resume its protest if the government failed to provide a written agreement by Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the issue was discussed during the third round of talks with the government on July 25, before their 36-day protest at Jantar Mantar was called off, a report by PTI news agency said.

All FIRs filed against protesters and organisers to be withdrawn

“In the third round of talks, we had agreed that all FIRs filed against protesters and organisers across the country would be withdrawn and no new FIR would be filed against any organiser and protester in future,” Ranka said.

He said the CJP had submitted a draft agreement to Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh, and it was agreed that the government would share a written agreement by Tuesday after legal consultations.

“We are waiting for the government to share the written agreement. We hope a senior Cabinet minister will honour the agreement and the FIRs will be withdrawn, no protester or organiser would be harassed, and no cases would be filed in future,” he said.

Ranka said if the written agreement was not received by Tuesday and protesters arrested in connection with the agitation were not released, the outfit would be “forced to protest again.”

(With inputs from agencies)