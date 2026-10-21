Big relief for CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka as SEM court grants release

Bringing significant relief to CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court in Delhi ordered their release following the expiration of their judicial custody period.

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Cockroach Janta Party leaders (PTI image)

In a matter of relief for CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, a special executive magistrate (SEM) on Wednesday ordered the release of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka after the expiry of judicial custody in connection with the October 14 protest at Jantar Mantar. The two were produced before the SEM, where their sureties were also submitted during the proceedings.

Das and Ranka initially remanded to five days of judicial custody

Das and Ranka were initially remanded to five days of judicial custody on October 14 after being detained for allegedly entering the denotified protest site of Jantar Mantar and violating peace bonds. Their custody was extended by two days on October 19 and was due to expire on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court refused to interfere with their judicial custody, asking them to await the SEM court’s decision and approach the appellate court if their grievance persisted.

CJP Legal Affairs Head Ratna Singh had also arrived at the police station ahead of the proceedings.

Delhi High Court permits Das and Ranka to withdraw their plea

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court permitted Das and Ranka to withdraw their plea seeking their release and challenging the SEM court’s order extending their custody, without expressing any opinion on the merits of the matter.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad had asked the counsel appearing for the two activists to consider withdrawing the petition and await the proceedings before the SEM court before pursuing an appropriate legal remedy.

The High Court observed that if the activists secured relief from the SEM court, continuing with the proceedings before it would serve no purpose.

In its order, the SEM court recorded that the two leaders had allegedly breached bonds furnished before the SEM, South-West District, on October 11 and subsequently committed a breach of peace in the present case.

The magistrate also cited material placed on record by the investigating officer regarding the apprehension of a breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity. The order had further directed the duo to furnish fresh sureties after finding the earlier ones unfit following an inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies)