Big relief for Gurugram commuters! Metro Phase 2 stretch from Sector 9 to Cyber City gets green light; 14 stations planned, check routes

The Haryana govt has cleared the Rs. 1,662-crore civil works package for Phase 2 of the Gurugram Metro. The 14.5-km Sector 9-Cyber City stretch will have 14 stations and connect key residential areas with Udyog Vihar and Cyber City.

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Big relief for Gurugram commuters! Metro Phase 2 stretch from Sector 9 to Cyber City gets green light; 14 Stations Planned, check routes (Image: ANI/File)

The Haryana government has cleared the proposal for civil construction work on Phase 2 of the Gurugram Metro project, bringing the long-awaited tender process closer to starting. Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) is expected to invite bids for the Rs. 1,662-crore civil construction package in the first week of October. The package will cover the 14.5-km stretch between Sector 9 and Cyber City, which is planned to have 14 stations.

The approval comes after the Phase 2 tender was held up for nearly two months. The delay had raised concerns about whether the complete Millennium City Centre-Cyber City corridor could be ready by its 2029 target.

What will Phase 2 include?

The Sector 9-Cyber City section will connect several parts of Old Gurugram with major employment centres such as Udyog Vihar and Cyber City.

The route is expected to pass through areas including Sectors 7, 4, 5 and 3, Ashok Vihar, Bajghera Road, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23A and Sector 22.

The civil package will also include two special structures designed to allow the elevated metro line to cross busy road sections without completely blocking traffic below.

One structure will run for around 1.2 km along Old Delhi Road, while another will cover about 800 metres on Bajghera Road. Together, they will stretch for nearly 2 km and will be developed as deposit work for the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

Phase 1 work already underway

The wider metro corridor is being built in two stages. Phase 1, covering about 15.3 km from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9, is already under construction. Its civil contract was awarded in August last year, and the section is targeted for completion in 2028.

GMRL has started assembling U-girders for the elevated track. Construction activity, including piling and other viaduct work, is progressing on the first section.

However, the second phase is considered crucial because the full benefit of the project will come only when the Sector 9-Cyber City section is also completed.

Why the tender was delayed

The Phase 2 tender went through additional checks because of changes in the project’s financing arrangement.

The first part of the metro project was largely being funded through government resources, while the later section required support from international lenders. The European Investment Bank had earlier been part of the financing process but subsequently withdrew. KfW, the German state-owned development bank, was then brought into the arrangement, followed by World Bank scrutiny of the tender documents.

The World Bank completed its review of the tender documents towards the end of July. GMRL then sent the proposal to the Haryana government for approval.

2029 deadline remains important

Although the state approval clears a major hurdle, the timeline remains tight.

Officials have previously estimated that the tender process itself could take at least four months. Construction may then require around two-and-a-half years, followed by testing and commissioning of the track, signalling, traction systems and trains.

This leaves limited room for further delays if the complete corridor is to meet the 2029 target.

The project is also being monitored at the central level. In September, officials reviewed the metro project as part of high-level infrastructure monitoring and directed authorities to speed up work.

Gurugram metro project: key details

The Millennium City Centre-Cyber City corridor is 28.5 km long and was approved by the Union government in June 2023. The original estimated cost was around RS. 5,452 crore, with the line planned as an elevated corridor.

The Haryana government later revised the project’s estimated cost to Rs. 8,500 crore and approved an additional 1.8-km spur connecting Sector 5 with Gurugram railway station. The project also includes a planned connection towards Dwarka Expressway.

The new metro corridor is expected to improve public transport between Old Gurugram’s residential areas and the city’s major business districts.

Gurugram has not had a major expansion of its existing metro network since 2017. The completion of both phases will therefore be important for creating the planned direct connection between Millennium City Centre, Old Gurugram, Udyog Vihar and Cyber City.