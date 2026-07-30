Big relief for Jantar Mantar protestors as Delhi govt to drop legal action against those involved in NEET paper leak CJP protest

The Delhi government announces no legal action against peaceful NEET paper leak protesters, offering relief to Jantar Mantar agitators while excluding those with criminal backgrounds.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/big-relief-for-jantar-mantar-protestors-as-delhi-govt-to-drop-legal-action-against-those-involved-in-neet-paper-leak-cjp-protest-8488509/ Copy

CJP Protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar. ANI

NEET Protest: In a major relief for demonstrators who were involved in the recent protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar, the Delhi government announced on Thursday that no adverse legal action will be taken against those people. However, this legal shield comes with a crucial condition where the he government has clearly specified that protection will not cover anyone with criminal antecedents, adhering strictly to a mandate laid down by the Supreme Court.

According to an official release from Delhi’s Home Department, individuals who were detained or arrested during the agitation will be released from custody. However, these releases will depend on a proper case review.

What Delhi government said on a action on protestors?

The order further emphasized that the entire review and release process for the detained protesters will be carried out expeditiously.

“Government of NCT of Delhi does not propose to take any further adverse action against the individuals involved in the protests, and the matter shall be treated as closed without any future proceedings on this account,” the order of the Government of NCT of Delhi stated.

“This is issued with the approval of Hon’ble Lt. Governor of NCT of Delhi.”

SC orders release of detained, arrested protestors below 18 with no criminal record

The Supreme Court on Tuesday restrained states from taking any coercive action against protesters in the recent student-led agitation and directed them to release those under 18 on the condition that none should have any criminal antecedents. The top court indicated that it might constitute an SIT headed by a former Supreme Court Judge for the investigation.

Hearing a batch of petitions alleging police brutality during demonstrations against irregularities in exams and the NEET paper leak, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said a fair and independent probe on the matter was required.

“All states are hereby instructed to release children under the age of 18, who have been reported to be arrested or detained in connection with the ongoing protests and who do not possess any criminal antecedents,” the bench directed.

It said if necessary, these children shall be released upon the execution of a simple bond by themselves or their family members, especially if such a requirement is insisted upon for surety.

(With inputs from agencies)