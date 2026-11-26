Big relief for Jet Airways staff: NCLAT orders release Rs 480 crore PF, gratuity dues within 2 week after 7-year legal battle

The NCLAT has directed Jet Airways' liquidator to pay around Rs 480 crore in pending provident fund and gratuity dues, along with interest, to eligible former employees within two weeks. The order brings relief to thousands of employees who have been fighting for their benefits since the airline shut down in 2019.

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Big relief for Jet Airways staff: NCLAT orders release Rs 480 crore PF, gratuity dues within 2 week after 7-year legal battle (Image: AI generated)

In a major relief for former Jet Airways employees, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has directed the airline’s liquidator to release their pending provident fund (PF) and gratuity dues, along with interest, within two weeks. The total payment is estimated to be around Rs 480 crore. The order brings relief to thousands of former employees who have been waiting for their statutory benefits for nearly seven years after the airline stopped operations in 2019.

The decision is an important development in the long-running legal battle between Jet Airways employees and the airline’s lenders over the payment of their pending dues.

What did the NCLAT order say?

The NCLAT has directed the liquidator to ensure that the gratuity amount, along with applicable interest, is paid directly into the bank accounts of eligible former employees within two weeks. The provident fund contributions will be deposited through the PF office into the respective employees’ accounts.

The tribunal’s decision ensures that these employee benefits will not be treated as part of Jet Airways’ liquidation estate. This means the money cannot be distributed among the airline’s lenders and other creditors as part of the normal liquidation process.

Under the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, employees who complete at least five years of continuous service are generally eligible for gratuity. The amount is calculated based on their last drawn wages and length of service.

Why were Jet Airways employees fighting for their dues?

The legal battle began after Jet Airways stopped its operations in April 2019 due to a severe financial crisis. The airline entered insolvency proceedings in June 2019 after the State Bank of India (SBI) approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) over unpaid loans.

In June 2021, the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium’s resolution plan to revive the airline received approval. However, the consortium failed to fulfil the conditions required to implement the plan.

After several rounds of legal proceedings, the Supreme Court ordered the liquidation of Jet Airways in November 2024. This ended hopes of reviving the airline under the approved resolution plan.

Following the liquidation order, former employees raised concerns over their unpaid salaries, provident fund contributions and gratuity benefits.

Why did SBI oppose the payment?

The payment of employee dues became a major point of disagreement between the former employees and the airline’s financial creditors, including SBI. The lenders argued that PF, gratuity and pension dues should be included in the liquidation estate and distributed among creditors under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

They also argued that these dues could be kept outside the liquidation process only if separate PF and gratuity funds had been maintained by the airline.

However, the NCLAT rejected this argument in its June 30, 2026 order. It ruled that employees’ statutory PF and gratuity benefits must be paid in full, even if separate funds were not maintained.

The Supreme Court also refused to interfere with the NCLAT decision on August 31, 2026, providing further relief to the former employees. However, it left certain questions of law open for consideration in future cases.