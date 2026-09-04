Big relief for Jewar locals: No toll at Jewar Plaza from September 17 | Details here

The 165-kilometre Yamuna Expressway connects Greater Noida and Agra. Farmers, social groups and local organisations in Jewar have been demanding toll exemption for residents for the last 14 years.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/big-relief-for-jewar-locals-no-toll-at-jewar-plaza-from-september-17-details-here-8516863/ Copy

The Yamuna Expressway links Greater Noida to Agra. Representational image

Residents living in villages around the Yamuna Expressway in Jewar are set to get toll-free travel through the Jewar toll plaza. According to available information, eligible locals can use the toll plaza without paying charges from September 17, 2026. The move fulfils a long-pending demand and is expected to reduce commuting costs for people travelling between Jewar, Greater Noida and Agra.

Demands for toll exemption for 14 years

Stretching 165 kilometres, the Yamuna Expressway links Greater Noida to Agra. Residents of the Jewar region, including farmers, social representatives and local groups, have been seeking toll exemption for the past 14 years and have repeatedly taken up the matter with officials.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR to get 4 new high-speed corridors, to connect Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Jewar airport and more; Check routes

According to Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, the toll relief decision came after multiple rounds of talks with officials from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and the expressway operator.

Vehicle registration will help to avail exemption

To avail the toll exemption, eligible local residents must register their vehicles. Applications can be made at the Jewar Toll Plaza Manager’s Office until September 17th. Copies of the following three documents must be submitted at the time of registration:

Local resident certificate

Aadhaar card

RC of the vehicle

After completion of the verification and registration process, local citizens will get the facility of toll-free travel under the prescribed system.

Also Read | Noida traffic advisory for Jewar Airport event: List of affected routes, parking zones and travel guidelines

“Eligible citizens can register by providing proof of local residence, their Aadhaar card, and the vehicle’s Registration Certificate (RC). This is undoubtedly a significant gift for the local residents on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami and the birthday of the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi (September 17),” MLA Dhirendra Singh said in a post on X.

Tolls vary depending on the type of vehicle

The toll rates at the Jewar plaza vary by vehicle type. Two-wheelers, three-wheelers and tractors pay Rs 60, while the charge for cars is Rs 120. Light commercial vehicles are charged Rs 185, buses and trucks Rs 380, multi-axle vehicles Rs 580, and oversized vehicles Rs 745.