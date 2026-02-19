Home

News

Big Relief for NCR Commuters: Greater Noida–Faridabad connectivity to get major boost with Manjhawali bridge

Big Relief for NCR Commuters: Greater Noida–Faridabad connectivity to get major boost with Manjhawali bridge

After 37 years of delays, the Manjhawali Bridge over Yamuna is nearing completion, promising to cut travel time between Greater Noida and Faridabad to just 30 minutes.

Manjhawali Bridge Yamuna

Greater Noida: NCR commuters are finally set to see their dream bridge come true. The Manjhawali Bridge over the Yamuna River is in its final stages of construction after being delayed for almost 37 years. It will reduce travel time between Greater Noida and Faridabad to approximately 30 minutes upon completion.

Travel Times Will Soon Drop From Hours To Minutes

Currently commuters face long travel times ranging from 60 minutes to 120 minutes during peak hours when travelling between Greater Noida and Faridabad. Many commuters use alternate longer routes via Noida, Delhi or the Eastern Peripheral Expressway as there is no direct route.

However, once completed, travelling via the 4-lane Manjhawali Bridge will significantly reduce travel times and provide commuters travelling between Greater Noida and Faridabad ease and comfort.

Manjhawali Bridge has been in the making for decades

Initiated in 1989, the foundation stone of Manjhawali Bridge was laid by the former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot. Here’s why it took so long to complete the bridge.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Delay Reasons

Land acquisition has been a persistent problem in completing the project on time.

Lack of coordination between Haryana & UP governments delayed the project further.

The bridge’s Haryana side was completed in 2014 while construction on the UP side remained stuck for years.

The construction work on the bridge is finally progressing at a good pace with only a few months left for its completion. Most of the land acquisition for the bridge has been completed and talks are being made to sort out the last minute details.

Greater Noida-Faridabad Bridge Will Benefit Nearby Cities Too

Commutes between Greater Noida and Faridabad will soon become much smoother with the completion of the bridge. However, cities that will benefit from this bridge are Noida and Ghaziabad as it will reduce their travel time when crossing the Yamuna River as well.

Since the bridge will provide easy access to travellers going towards Gurugram, it will help ease traffic in NCR.

New Bridge Will Improve Lives for Residents & Have Other Perks Too

The bridge, which is part of an initiative to build more roads in the area, is expected to cost ₹66 crore. While it will make commutes between Greater Noida and Faridabad much quicker, here are some other benefits that the bridge will provide.

Save Fuel

Decrease Traffic on Other Routes

Promote trade

Will provide better access to nearby cities in NCR

Authorities are working hard to complete the bridge in time and we can’t wait to witness commutes become less tedious and more enjoyable.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.