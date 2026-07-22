Big relief for new Gurugram commuters! 6-lane corridor stalled since 2016 gets approval, Rs 29 crore sanctioned

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved a ₹29 crore proposal to convert a 2.4-kilometer-long narrow road in New Gurugram into a six-lane corridor.

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Big relief for new Gurugram commuters! 6-lane corridor stalled since 2016 gets approval, Rs 29 crore sanctioned (File)

A road project in New Gurugram that has been stalled since 2016 is finally moving forward. According to reports, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved a ₹29 crore proposal to convert a 2.4-kilometer-long narrow road in New Gurugram into a six-lane corridor. Once the contract is formally awarded, construction work is expected to begin in the first week of August.

The road, located between Naurangpur and Rampura Chowk on the Delhi- Gurugram Expressway, passes through Sectors 78, 79, and 80. Despite being used by traffic heading towards Tauru and Nuh along NH-8, it is one of the busiest roads in the area. Currently, its width is only around 5.5 meters at its widest point, narrowing even further in some areas. Rapid residential development in the surrounding sectors leads to daily traffic jams, longer travel times, and safety concerns.

What will the new and upgraded road be like?

This redesigned corridor will be built within an 84-meter right-of-way. The main road will be 9.9 meters wide, with 5.5-meter service roads on either side. The entire project package will also include the construction of a central median, sidewalks, and drainage infrastructure, directly addressing the long-standing problem of waterlogging in the area.

The total project completion timeline is approximately two years, once construction begins. Once completed, the widened road will improve connectivity to new sectors. Currently, the road is very narrow, with some sections narrowing to just five meters wide. It will be developed as a six-lane corridor, and the problem of waterlogging will also be addressed by constructing drains.

Why did it take almost a decade to start?

Landowners along the proposed route were compensated in 2016, but the project still couldn’t move forward, stalled for years by encroachments and administrative hurdles. Work only resumed last year when officials cleared the encroachments and completed the demarcation of the right of way (RoW).