Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government on Wednesday lifted its previous order of asking the government primary school teachers to work for eight hours daily as a mandate under the RTE Act 2009. Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said, "We are cancelling the earlier notification mandating the primary teachers to work for eight hours." The decision was taken in the Gujarat cabinet meeting.

Earlier, the Gujarat government released a notification expressing the teachers federation to work for eight hours. Although the decision was not welcomed by a majority of teachers and the concerned federation. Expressing their anger, the primary teachers from various parts of the state started protesting. The protesting primary teachers met the officials of the Education Department on Monday (September 6).

The notification further stated that the primary school teachers will have to work for eight hours duration from Monday to Friday. Whereas on Saturdays, the teachers have to work for five hours duration. The notification was issued by the Director of Primary Education.

The Teacher’s demand according to RTE Act

The protesting teachers have demanded that if the state government is too adamant to make the primary teachers work for 8 hours as per the provisions given in the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act(RTE), then the state must abide through the same RTE that teachers cannot be assigned other duties apart from teaching.

The teachers have also raised their concerns on the allotted recess timing. They said that recess time has not been counted in the work shift of 8 hours despite the fact that they have to take care of the children. The teachers have to report an hour early before the students and have to leave an hour later after the dismissal.

The Gujarat Teacher’s Federation said that if primary teachers were considered at par with other government employees, including college teachers, it must consider that all of them get a compulsory holiday on Saturdays, which the primary teachers are not granted.

(With Input From IANS)