Big relief for Punjab electricity consumers: No disconnection over inflated, incorrect bills as Government halts action against defaulters

Punjab government has announced that no power connections will be disconnected for non-payment of inflated or incorrect bills until the billing system is rectified.

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Big relief for Punjab electricity consumers: No disconnection over inflated, incorrect bills as Government halts action against defaulters | Image: ANI

Chandigarh: In a big relief for power consumers in Punjab, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has announced an immediate suspension of electricity disconnections for household users facing disputed or inflated bills.

An official PSPCL memo noted that due to meter readers’ strike and an ongoing software system migration several consumers received estimated or average bills.

“It has been observed that, due to the strike of meter readers in the recent past and the ongoing migration of SAP/Non-SAP systems to the Oracle-based SBS system, a number of DS consumers have been billed on an average/assumptive basis. Consequently, some consumers have received incorrect/inflated bills & numerous complaints are being received in field offices,” the memo read.

Several Consumers Received Incorrect And Inflated Electricity Bills

Consequently, many consumers received incorrect and inflated electricity bills, leading to a surge of complaints at field offices. Because these flawed bills reflected large outstanding amounts, automated or manual processes had marked these consumer connections for power disconnection, causing widespread resentment among the public.

Acknowledging that the arrears were a result of erroneous billing rather than actual consumption, PSPCL has decided that the disconnection of DS consumer connections on account of defaults will be kept in abeyance with immediate effect.

Highlights

PSPCL has suspended electricity cuts for domestic consumers facing inflated or disputed bills.

A recent strike by meter readers and a software upgrades caused estimated billing.

Automated systems had flagged estimated bills with heavy arrears.

Power cuts will remain suspended until the new billing software stabilises.

All PSPCL field staff have been directed to strictly follow the suspension order immediately.

Relief To Continue Until Software Stabilises

It is to be noted that the relief given by the state government will remain in place until the stabilisation of the new SBS billing system. Once the correction of all incorrect or inflated bills is done, the PSPCL will end the relief. Authorities have directed field offices to follow the new orders, bringing temporary respite to consumers dealing with inflated and incorrect electricity dues.

“It has been decided that disconnection of DS consumer connections on account of default may be kept in abeyance with immediate effect, till stabilisation of the SBS system and correction of such incorrect/inflated bills,” the memo said.

(with ANI inputs)