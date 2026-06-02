Big relief for UP consumers! Yogi Adityanath government halts 10 percent electricity meter charge hike

UPPCL News: The Regulatory Commission has declared the 10 percent fuel surplus charge on electricity bills illegal. Following the Commission's decision, it has now been confirmed that this 10 percent charge will no longer be levied on electricity bills.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/big-relief-for-up-consumers-yogi-adityanath-government-halts-10-percent-electricity-meter-charge-hike-8433468/ Copy

Big relief for UP consumers! Yogi Adityanath government halts 10 percent electricity meter charge hike (AI image)

Electricity consumers in Uttar Pradesh have received significant relief from the Regulatory Commission. The Regulatory Commission has declared the 10 percent fuel surcharge illegal. The Commission has declared the collection of the 10 percent fuel surcharge illegal. The Consumer Council had filed a public interest motion against this decision of the Electricity Department. Following this decision, the Power Corporation will now have to withdraw the 10 percent surcharge at all costs.

On what basis has this increased burden been imposed?

It should be noted that last Monday, the Electricity Regulatory Commission (EEC) sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPC). The Commission initially questioned the tariff hike, stating that it was against the rules. It also asked UPCL to clarify within seven days the basis for imposing this additional burden on consumers.

Consumers were already angry about the increased electricity bills amid the scorching heat. The Commission’s strict comments have raised hopes of relief for millions of consumers. However, these comments from the Commission have made it clear that the UPPCL will have to reverse this decision.

Shock of increased bills

Amidst the intense heat and power crisis, consumers have been shocked by the increase in electricity bills. This surcharge is added to the electricity bill every month. This time, due to the heat, people have been using AC coolers a lot. Therefore, the bills will be very high now. Not only this, this surcharge may increase even further next month. UPPCL says that due to high demand for electricity and increase in fuel prices globally, it is forced to buy expensive electricity. Hence, this increase has been made. Whatever the case, its impact will directly fall on the pockets of the consumers.