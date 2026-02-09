Home

Big relief for West Bengal voters as SC extends Bengal SIR deadline, check details here

The Supreme Court has granted one week more time for the SIR in West Bengal. Scroll down to know more.

Representational/File

West Bengal SIR update: In a matter of big relief for West Bengal voters, the Supreme Court of India has extended the deadline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters roll. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria said it would issue whatever orders or clarifications are required in the matter. Here are all the details you need to know about what the Supreme Court has said on West Bengal SIR.

What has Supreme Court said on West Bengal SIR?

“We will not allow anyone to create any impediment in the SIR exercise. It must be clear to the states,” the CJI said while hearing a batch of petitions, including the one filed by Banerjee, related to the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

The bench took note of the affidavit filed by the Election Commission (EC) which alleged burning of its notices by some miscreants. It directed the West Bengal director general of police (DGP) to file an affidavit in this regard.

Mamata Banerjee’s fight against SIR exercise

We direct that one week more time shall be granted beyond Feb 14 to the ERO (Electoral Registration Officer) to complete scrutiny and take a decision,” the top court of the country said in its interim order on the plea filed by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee against the SIR exercise in the state.

The poll panel said that so far, no FIR has been registered against the miscreants.

“A message must go that the Constitution of India applies to all states,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said.

The top court took note of the West Bengal government providing a list of 8,505 Group B officers to the poll panel, and said they may be trained and employed in the SIR process. The bench clarified that final decisions on revision of the electoral rolls will always be taken by the electoral roll officers.

(With inputs from agencies)

