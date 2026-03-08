Home

Big relief for India as Modi government ramps up alternative oil purchases amid Middle East crisis

Maintaining alternate supplies sources of crude oil is important for India as the country imports around 88 per cent of its crude oil requirement from across the world.

Iran-US-Israel war: In a matter of big relief for India amid the ongoing war in Middle East, the Modi government has started securing additional crude oil supplies from alternative global sources amid the raging war in Middle east between Iran, US and Israel. As the conflict involving Iran continues to disrupt energy flows in West Asia, global crude oil supplies have been impacted across the world including in India. Here are all the details you need to know about the steps India is taking to ramp up alternative oil purchases amid Middle East crisis.

What is India planning with crude oil supplies?

Therefore, in order to keep the crude oil supplies in check, Indian refiners are negotiating cargoes from countries such as the United States, Russia and producers in West Africa to ensure stable fuel supplies if the geopolitical tensions persist, a report by IANS said.

Why are global oil supplies disrupted?

The move comes as tensions in the region have raised concerns about disruptions in oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route used by global energy markets. Nearly half of India’s crude oil imports passed through the strait in February.

How much crude oil does India import from world?

India imports around 88 per cent of its crude oil requirement, making stable supply routes critical for the country’s energy security.

To prepare for possible disruptions, refineries have postponed planned maintenance shutdowns and are maintaining normal processing rates so that enough fuel can be produced to meet demand in the near term.

“Non-strait sources are fully operational and we are sourcing more supplies from non-conflict zones,” as per the sources, adding that about 60 per cent of India’s crude imports came from outside the Strait of Hormuz in 2025.

What has Modi government said on Indian crude oil supplies?

The supply situation has also been supported by a temporary waiver issued by the US Treasury Department, which allows the sale and delivery of sanctioned Russian crude that had already been loaded onto ships before March 5.

Speaking to reporters, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the country is successfully managing the challenge of ensuring energy availability, affordability and sustainability in the current global environment.

“Energy imports into the country are in full flow from all non-Hormuz routes. The energy requirements of our citizens are being fully met. India is in a comfortable position and there is no room for anxiety or speculation,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

