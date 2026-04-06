Home

News

Big relief for India amid West Asia war as Oil India increases crude production from Rajasthans Thar desert, India can now...

Big relief for India amid West Asia war as Oil India increases crude production from Rajasthan’s Thar desert, India can now…

Oil India Ltd increases crude production in Rajasthan’s Thar desert to counter energy disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict and Strait of Hormuz blockage.

Oil India increases crude production from Rajasthan's Thar desert (Representational AI image)

Big relief for India amid West Asia war: In a massive relief for Indians amid the war in Iran, Oil India Ltd has significantly ramped up crude production from Rajasthan’s Thar desert, achieving a record output of 1,202 barrels per day from the Jodhpur sandstone formation. For those unversed, India is currently facing the issue of limited energy resources due to the ongoing war in West Asia where the US, Israel are currently engaged in a war with Iran since last month. The war in the Gulf region has led to attack on oil and gas plants and most notably, a blockage of the global energy choke point, the Strait of Hormuz. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent step taken by Oil India Ltd to ramp up crude production from Rajasthan’s Thar desert.

Big relief for India amid LPG crisis and crude oil supply issues

In a the recent big development, the state-run company has increased production by around 70 per cent compared to last year’s 705 barrels per day, marking a major milestone in efforts to boost domestic output and strengthen energy security.

Officials said the crude oil produced in the Baghewala field in Jaisalmer is transported by tankers to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) facilities in Mehsana, Gujarat, from where it is sent via pipeline to the Koyali refinery operated by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), a report by PTI news agency said.

What is the annual production of crude oil from Oil India’s Rajasthan field?

In the financial year 2025-26, Oil India’s Rajasthan field recorded an annual production of 43,773 metric tonnes of crude oil, up from 32,787 metric tonnes in the previous year, reflecting strong growth driven by technological advancements and efficient operations.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Company officials said the success is largely attributed to the deployment of advanced recovery techniques, including Cyclic Steam Stimulation (CSS), a thermal enhanced oil recovery method used for extracting high-viscosity crude.

“This is a significant achievement, especially considering the challenging geological conditions of the Thar region. It underlines the potential of unconventional resources in contributing to India’s energy needs,” an official said.

Where is Rajasthan crude oil field located?

The Baghewala oil field, located in the Bikaner-Nagaur sub-basin of the Rajasthan basin, is among the few onshore heavy oil fields in India. Oil India has completed CSS operations in 19 wells, around 72 per cent higher than last year, and drilled 13 new wells during the year, up from nine earlier.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.