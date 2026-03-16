Big relief for residents of Uttar Pradesh as UP Power Corporation introduces new formulla for prepaid meters, consumers can now...

Good news Uttar Pradesh: In a big update for the state of Uttar Pradesh, electricity consumers of the state may get a big relief soon. After the electricity consumers of the state faced rising tension after the state government completed the installation of prepaid smart meters across the state, the residents may soon get a big relief. Here is an update from the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited that will bring the much-needed relief for the electricity consumers of Uttar Pradesh.

What is the new change in Uttar Pradesh electricity department?

Under this new system of the Uttar Pradesh, the consumers of CM Yogi Adityanth‘s state will receive electricity only according to the amount they recharge. When the balance ends, the connection is automatically disconnected and power returns only after a recharge.

Earlier, people paid their electricity bills at the end of the month, but now they must pay in advance, which has created confusion for many households, especially those who already have pending bills. Consumers are now unsure whether they should first clear their previous dues or recharge their meters for current electricity use.

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation introduces new formulla

In order to reduce the pressure on the state residents, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has introduced a formula to adjust old dues gradually. If a consumer’s pending amount is up to Rs 10,000, only 10 percent of every recharge will be adjusted toward the old bill. Similarly, for the dues between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000, 15 percent will be deducted, while 25 percent will be taken if dues are between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.

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How can consumers deal with negative balance of electricity bills?

The problem of negative balance has also worried many consumers as old dues were added to prepaid accounts, causing the balance of many meters to suddenly become zero, leading to automatic disconnections.

How can consumers restore disconnected power supply?

The Uttar Pradesh power department has said that if a connection is cut due to negative balance, it can be restored for three days after paying 50 percent of the outstanding amount, but this option will be available only once, a report by Nabbharat Times said.

Who will receive compensation from Uttar Pradesh State Electricity Consumer Council?

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh State Electricity Consumer Council has demanded compensation for consumers whose electricity was not restored even after recharging, stating that rules require reconnection within two hours and provide Rs 50 per day compensation for delays.