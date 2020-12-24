New Delhi: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with over nine crore farmers from six different states via video-conferencing, and for that the BJP is leaving no stone unturned in making arrangements for the prime minister’s address. During the address PM Modi will also be releasing the next instalment of the financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). Also Read - Vehicle Jatha: 3,000 Maharashtra Farmers Begin Long Procession to Delhi

During the reach out to the farmers regarding the Centre’s efforts for the farm sector, several central ministers, MPs, MLAs and BJP office bearers will also be present among the electorate to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction. Also Read - Diljit Dosanjh vs Kangana Ranaut Again: Singer Asks Her to 'Keep Ears Wide Open' And Learn About Farmers' Protest

According to sources, several union ministers will be attending the programme from their constituencies or in other parts of the country. Also Read - Sikh Priest Baba Ram Singh Dies By Suicide At Singhu Border, Leaves Note Supporting Farmers Protest

Like, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will listen to the PM’s interaction with farmers from Assam’s Silchar, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal will be in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. And, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani will be in her constituency Amethi while Union Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan will be in Jagatsinghpur in Odisha. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is expected to be in Jaisalmer whereas Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will listen to the programme from Patna. Union Minister General (Retd) V K Singh will be in Ghaziabad, his parliamentary constituency.

However, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will listen to PM Modi’s speech in Delhi and Home Minister Amit Shah will be present at a gaushala in Delhi, from where he too will interact with a select group of farmers.

According to a NDTV report, BJP National President JP Nadda has given the direction to union ministers, MPs and MLAs to participate in the address. Letters have also been sent to presidents of state units and all other senior leaders. Nadda reportedly ordered “big screens to be arranged for listening to (the Prime Minister’s) address… at every block development centre”.

BJP general secretary Arun Singh has reportedly asked functionaries across the country to install big TV screens for PM Modi’s speech on the occasion.

In addition to this, the BJP is also planning several district-level and block level programmes to be held an hour before the PM’s speech which will also be held at all mandis or APMC markets. The programmes will mostly be for explaining how the farm laws enacted in September will benefit them. It will also highlight steps the government has taken for the farmers amid protests by farm unions demanding repeal of the three laws. Various BJP officer-bearers and public representatives will be present at the gatherings extolling the benefits of schemes started by the Modi government. Specially-printed leaflets will also be distributed; the content is to be translated into local languages, but no editing will be allowed to info drafted by the Centre, said a report.

The interaction is part of efforts by the BJP to combat the month-long protest against the farm laws by thousands of farmers blocking various Delhi borders including Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla on Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh routes.

During the event, PM Modi will enable the transfer of more than Rs 18,000 crore to over nine crore beneficiary farmer families with the push of a button. The Prime Minister office said, “The farmers will share their experiences with PM-KISAN and also on various other initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of farmers.”

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to small and marginal farmers, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. The programme comes amid protests by various farmer unions against three farm laws recently enacted by the Modi government. The government has insisted that these reforms are in the interest of farmers.