Big set back for Byju Raveendran as Singapore court sentences him to six months in prison for…

According to reports, the court stated that Raveendran repeatedly failed to comply with several court orders related to his assets since April 2024, leading to the action.

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Big set back for Byju Raveendran as Singapore court sentences him to six months in prison for...

Byju Raveendran, founder of edtech startup Byju’s, has been sentenced to six months in prison by a Singapore court for contempt of court. He is accused of disobeying several court orders. The court also imposed a fine of $70,500 on him, according to a Bloomberg report. The court has ordered Byju Raveendran to surrender, pay $70,500, and provide documents related to the legal ownership of Beeaar Investco Pte. Byju’s, once the country’s most valuable startup,

did not immediately comment on the matter. It is not yet clear whether he is in Singapore. Investors from around the world invested in Byju’s, his educational technology company. Now, those investors are demanding their money back, and court cases are pending against him in several countries. The case against Ravindran has been filed in Singapore by Qatar Holdings, a subsidiary of the Qatar Investment Authority, a company in which Byju’s had invested during a funding round.

Byju Raveendran was once considered the poster boy of Indian startup success stories. The success of Byju’s, an edtech platform launched in 2015, made him a billionaire overnight. Byju’s achieved unicorn status in 2019 and was projected to reach a valuation of $22 billion in 2022. But today, its value is zero.