Big setback for Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP as Satyendar Jain arrested in corruption case linked to Delhi Jal Board

AAP leader Satyendar Jain has been arrested in connection with a corruption case involving the Delhi Jal Board, marking a major setback for Arvind Kejriwal's party.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/big-setback-for-arvind-kejriwals-aap-as-satyendar-jain-arrested-in-corruption-case-linked-to-delhi-jal-board-8504615/ Copy

Satyendar Jain- File image

New Delhi: In a matter of big setback for Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and ex-Delhi Jal Board CEO Udit Prakash Rai (IAS) are among six persons arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch in connection with an alleged corruption case involving the tendering process for sewage treatment plant projects of the Delhi Jal Board. Here are all the details you need to know about the corruption case linked to Delhi Jal Board.

Shortly after news of the arrest broke, the AAP dismissed the action as politically motivated, pointing out that Satyendar Jain was already incarcerated when the alleged irregularities took place.

“How many more proofs are needed that the BJP is scared of the AAP? At the time of that Jal Board tender, Satyendra ji was in jail. How did he become responsible from jail? The real reason is that Satyendra Jain is the AAP co-in-charge of Punjab and elections are coming up there,” AAP National Media In-charge Anurag Dhanda wrote on X.

Who are the accused in corruption case linked to Delhi Jal Board?

The other accused arrested are Ankit Srivastava, a former contractual consultant with the DJB, and private persons Nagendra Yadav, Raja Kumar Kurra and Pankaj Verma, the ACB said in a statement.

The case was registered on May 11, 2024, on a complaint by the Directorate of Vigilance, over alleged large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process related to augmentation and upgradation of sewage treatment plants of the DJB.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal reacts on arrest of Satyendar Jain

“Satyendra Jain ji has once again been arrested at the behest of the BJP. Just a short while ago, everyone remembers the ordeal they put him through by throwing him in jail. The previous case was fabricated, and this case too will be proven to be fake. How long will the BJP’s dictatorship continue like this? They throw anyone they please into jail on false charges. Their lies will once again be exposed before the nation, but who will compensate for the time spent in jail and the mental torture endured?” AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X.