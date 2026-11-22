Big setback for Bisleri as FSSAI to initiate action against popular packaged drinking water brand

FSSAI initiates prosecution proceedings against Bisleri International after its packaged drinking water sample failed bromate limits and a referral lab detected PAHs under the FSS Act, 2006.

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Bisleri- File image

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Sunday announced that it has initiated prosecution proceedings against packaged drinking water manufacturer Bisleri International after laboratory examinations declared its water sample unsafe. According to the food safety regulator’s statement, the initial analysis found that the sample failed to meet the prescribed limits for bromate, leading to its classification as unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Sample of ‘Packaged Drinking Water’ classified unsafe

Following the initial test, the company exercised its right to appeal, prompting the sample to be forwarded to a referral food laboratory for further examination. However, the second laboratory assessment also classified the water as unsafe after identifying the presence of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). The regulator noted that a regulatory sample of ‘Packaged Drinking Water (other than Mineral Water)’ had been collected from the premises of M/s Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. for analysis.

Detection of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in Bisleri waters

The sample was found non-compliant with the prescribed bromate limits and declared unsafe under the FSS Act, 2006. Upon appeal by the FBO, the sample was referred to the Referral Food Laboratory, which also declared it unsafe due to the detection of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs),” the FSSAI said in a statement.

“The laboratory findings established violations relating to unsafe food under the FSS Act, 2006. Sanction has been granted to launch prosecution under the FSS Act, 2006, against M/s Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd,” it added. Both bromate and PAHs are classified as carcinogens, substances associated with the potential to cause cancer. Bisleri was yet to react to the FSSAI order.

The FSSAI also issued a recall order to Asha Confectionery over pre-packed chocolate-filled cookies after laboratory findings raised concerns about the product’s labelling, composition and safety. The laboratory examination further detected carmosine, a colouring substance, in the cookies even though it had not been mentioned on the label. Tartrazine was also found in quantities exceeding the prescribed maximum limit. In addition, the sample contained Sunset Yellow FCF, a colouring agent that is not permitted for use in the specified category of food.

The FSSAI classified the product as misbranded, sub-standard and unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The company has been directed to immediately withdraw the entire affected batch from the market.

(With inputs from agencies)