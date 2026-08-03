Big setback for BJP as Prashant Kishor defeats BJP’s Neeraj Kumar in saffron strong zone

In a major political setback for the BJP, Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor clinched victory over BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha in the Bankipur Assembly by-election, breaching a saffron fortress held since 1995.

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Prashant Kishor- File image

Patna: In a massive setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has defeated BJP’s Neeraj Kumar from the Bankipur Assembly seat of Bihar by a huge margin of 19,324 votes. The by-election in the Bankipur Assembly seat was necessitated following the resignation of BJP national president Nitin Nabin, who gave up the seat in April upon election to the Rajya Sabha. Notably, the BJP has fielded low-key youth wing leader Neeraj Kumar Sinha. Here are all the details you need to know about Prashant Kishor’s massive win in Bihar.

The counting of votes for the bypoll began at 8 am here on Monday, with all eyes on whether debutant Kishor wrests the seat from the BJP. Talking to reporters in Patna, Bihar ministers Shrawon Kumar and Sunil Kumar, both from the JD(U), said counting was still underway and everyone should have patience until final results were announced.

Also read: Bankipur Bypoll Result 2026: Prashant Kishor continues to strengthen his lead, ahead with over 8000 votes

The bypoll, held on July 30, recorded a voter turnout of 34.30 per cent (around 1,30,208 voters), down by more than seven per cent from the 41.45 per cent registered in the last assembly elections. RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav visited Baba Harihar Nath Temple in Sonepur and offered prayers before the counting began.

Why are elections happening in Bankupur, Bihar?

RJD’s Rekha Gupta, who lost to BJP’s Nitin Nabin in the 2025 assembly elections by a margin of over 50,000 votes, has been fielded again by her party. A little less than 3.8 lakh voters, including 2,00,060 men, 1,79,533 lakh women and 23 third gender persons, were eligible to vote in the polls.

“Our first priority after this victory is to honour the blessings and trust that the people of Bankipur have placed in us. We will do everything we can to improve Bankipur. You will begin to see those changes over the next two to three months. I don’t want to make grand promises. My becoming an MLA will not transform Bankipur into Bengaluru overnight. But you will certainly see some improvements here in the next two to three months…The people of Bankipur have sent a clear message to the BJP leadership: ‘Please appoint a good person as the Chief Minister of Bihar”, Prashant Kishor said.