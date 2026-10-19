Big setback for CJP as Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka’s judicial custody extended by 2 days; Delhi Police cite law and order concerns

Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka are accused of breaching security and entering Jantar Mantar during protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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Big setback for CJP as Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka’s judicial custody extended by 2 days; Delhi Police cite law and order concern| image: X

CJP Protest: In a major setback for the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) on Monday extended the judicial custody of leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka by two days. The CJP leaders are accused of breaching security and barging into Jantar Mantar during protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The court extended their custody after Delhi Police requested an extension, claiming that their release could disrupt ‘peace and tranquillity’ in the city.

#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals from Mandir Marg Police Station from where CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka are being taken away back to judicial custody. As per their lawyer, their surety was turned down today after a reported ‘mismatch’ in documents. https://t.co/muktRB5n8w — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026

CJP’s Legal Team Countered Allegations

Meanwhile, CJP’s legal team rubbished the apprehension, arguing that the Delhi Police have no evidence that can prove that Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka pose any threat or that their release would disturb law and order in Delhi.

“The facts are straight away. We were pushing on law. They said that they (Ranka and Das) made a call and made a statement; we told them to show us the specific call. To this, they had no reply. They only said that everything is in the public domain. We told them to show us the provision under which this is being done. They again had no reply. They kept saying that there are threats; we told them to show us the same – again, no reply. Then we were told that SEM would take half an hour to pronounce the order but they took 3 hours and took 2 of those hours to talk to someone over phone. During this time, they wrote the order, clicked its photo and sent it somewhere. Then the sureties were called in and asked strange questions…This is absurd. SEM is a man of the Police. Sureties were being threatened. Lastly, we were told that photos of the sureties were not matching. This order will be challenged and taken to higher judiciary…” Advocate Pushp Sharma, representing Saurav and Ashutosh told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: Advocate Pushp Sharma, representing Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, says, “The facts are straight away. We were pushing on law. They said that they (Ranka and Das) made a call and made a statement; we told them to show us the specific call. To this, they had no reply. They only said that everything is in the public domain. We told them to show us the provision under which this is being done. They again had no reply. They kept saying that there are threats; we told them to show us the same – again, no reply. Then we were told that SEM would take half an hour to pronounce the order but they took 3 hours and took 2 of those hours to talk to someone over phone. During this time, they wrote the order, clicked its photo and sent it somewhere. Then the sureties were called in and asked strange questions…This is absurd. SEM is a man of the Police. Sureties were being threatened. Lastly, we were told that photos of the sureties were not matching. This order will be challenged and taken to higher judiciary…” — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026

Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Detained

On October 13, the Delhi Police detained CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das and national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka after they barged into Jantar Mantar, breaching the security by jumping over its locked gates. The duo entered Jantar Mantar are a day after it was de-notified as a protest site. Following the detention, Ranka shared a video on X showing the duo and CJP’s national organisation in-charge, Ajinkya Shinde, climbing the locked gates. Cops present at the site took hold of them.

Last week, the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) ordered Das and Ranka to be remanded in judicial custody for five days following Delhi Police’s argument that “there was a presumption that the accused might carry out a crime” if released.