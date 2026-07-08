Big setback for Mamata Banerjee as ED freezes Trinamool Congress’ Rs 440 crore

ED freezes TMC Rs 440 crore: In a major action in the alleged funding case linked to the TMC in West Bengal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated an investigation into bank accounts worth approximately ₹440 crore.

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Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence security withdrawal sparks row. Political vendetta or administrative move?(File image)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), the central investigative agency, has taken major action in a case related to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), freezing approximately ₹440 crore. This action has sparked a stir in political circles.

According to sources, the locations raided include the office of a private aviation company. It is alleged that this company previously provided chartered flights to senior TMC leaders, including Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. The investigating agency is now investigating these financial transactions and the sources of the funds.

It is reported that the controversy surrounding these bank accounts emerged after the TMC’s defeat in the assembly elections. The party’s then-treasurer and former minister, Arup Biswas, wrote to the bank expressing concerns that the funds deposited in the accounts could be misused. Subsequently, a rebel faction of the TMC filed a complaint with the West Bengal Police, alleging that these accounts contained money collected through corruption and alleged extortion. Following complaints from both parties, the police placed a debit freeze on the accounts, preventing any faction from accessing the funds.

No high court relief for Mamata Banerjee

The matter has now reached the court. The Mamata Banerjee faction challenged the freeze on the accounts in the Kolkata High Court, but the court refused to grant immediate relief. Following this, the ED has intensified its investigation into the money laundering angle. The agency is now trying to determine the source of this huge amount of money deposited in the accounts and for what purposes it was used.

This action has further heated up state politics. The opposition alleges that funds collected during the TMC government’s tenure are now being investigated, while the TMC has consistently maintained that central agencies are being used to target political opponents. BJP leaders, on the other hand, maintain that the law is taking its course in corruption cases and that the guilty will be held accountable.