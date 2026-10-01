BIG setback for Mamata Banerjee, SC refuses to interfere in freezing of 4 TMC bank accounts issue

The Supreme Court has refused to grant immediate relief in the case of the freezing of four TMC bank accounts. The party had approached the Supreme Court challenging the actions of the West Bengal Police.

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BIG setback for Mamata Banerjee, SC refuses to interfere in freezing of 4 TMC bank accounts issue (PTI)

Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress party has not received immediate relief from the Supreme Court in the case of freezing of four of its bank accounts. The apex court refused to intervene in the petition filed against the action of the West Bengal Police. However, the court did not issue a decision on the merits of the case.

The Supreme Court clarified that it will not delve into the merits of the case at this time. It also requested the Calcutta High Court to expedite the hearing of the main case. This matter is related to the police investigation initiated following a complaint by TMC MLA Vishwanath Das. During this investigation, the police debit-froze four of the party’s accounts in Indian Bank. The party had requested permission to operate the accounts. However, the Supreme Court has now refused to intervene in the matter related to that interim relief.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared on behalf of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) during the hearing. He argued that the freezing of all four accounts was impacting the party’s day-to-day operations. He told the court that, according to the party’s accounting records, a minimum of ₹12.15 crore (₹12.15 crore) is required each month for normal operations. He argued that freezing the accounts could impact political activities. Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the West Bengal government, opposed the petition, citing separate FIRs and investigations into multiple allegations. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court declined to examine the merits of the case and directed the High Court to expedite the main hearing.

What did the Supreme Court say?

A bench of Justices M.M. Sundaresh and B. Varale refused to grant immediate relief on the TMC’s petition. The court stated that the main case was already pending in the Calcutta High Court, and therefore, it did not wish to intervene at this stage under Article 136 of the Constitution. However, the Supreme Court requested the High Court to expedite the hearing of the case. This means that a final legal decision regarding the four accounts is still pending.

Investigation began after the MLA’s complaint

The case began on June 18, 2026. TMC MLA Vishwanath Das filed a complaint with the Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police. The complaint alleged illegal activities and financial transactions through the party’s bank accounts. Based on this complaint, an FIR was registered. The TMC subsequently approached the Calcutta High Court, challenging the freezing of the bank accounts.

These four accounts are different from HDFC accounts

An important point in this case is that these four accounts are different from the three HDFC Bank accounts that were previously frozen. In the earlier case involving the HDFC accounts, the Calcutta High Court on July 9th allowed the party to manage its daily and monthly expenses, under the supervision of a special officer. On August 11th, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with that interim arrangement.

The current case involves four accounts held at the Harish Mukherjee Road branch of Indian Bank. On August 27th, the Calcutta High Court refused to grant additional interim relief to operate these accounts. The Supreme Court has also not immediately intervened, although the High Court has been asked to hear the case expeditiously.

What arguments did both the parties present in the court?

Singhvi, representing the TMC, argued that the freeze on the accounts was impacting the party’s operations. He also argued that the old HDFC accounts and the current Indian Bank accounts should be considered separately. Tushar Mehta, representing the state, cited separate allegations that emerged during the investigation and a separate FIR. The complainant also presented arguments regarding the use of the accounts. The court did not render any final opinion on these allegations at this stage. It simply determined that it would not delve into the merits of the case at this stage. The main case will now proceed to the Calcutta High Court.