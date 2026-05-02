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Big setback for TMC ahead of Bengal poll results as Supreme Court backs EC on counting staff rule

Big setback for TMC ahead of Bengal poll results as Supreme Court backs EC on counting staff rule

West Bengal Assembly Election: The Supreme Court supported the Election Commission’s counting staff rule, leading to a setback for TMC before the May 4 vote counting. Scroll down for details.

West Bengal CM Mamata Benerjee

West Bengal Assembly Election: In a major election update, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has suffered a major setback as the Supreme Court has refused to intervene in the decision taken by the Election Commission (EC) with respect to the appointment of counting staff. This comes before the May 4 vote counting and after the state concluded polling in two phases.

Supreme Court’s decision

The Supreme Court (SC) agreed to and supported the position of Election Commission. It said, “EC can choose counting personnel from only one pool (central govt), circular cannot be said to be incorrect.”

The court denied passing any order on the plea, which was earlier filed by Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC). The plea challenged the deployment of the staff of the central government during the counting of votes in the West Bengal Assembly election. The top court backed the previous decision of the Election Commission. It also mentioned that any additional guidelines and directions were not required.

Also Read: Is 2026 West Bengal Assembly election Mamata Banerjee’s toughest political battle? Can she save her Bhabanipur stronghold from turning saffron?

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What happened in the court?

A senior advocate named Kapil Sibal appeared from the side of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which mentioned that the party was not aware of the April 13 circular until April 29. Alongside this, the bench mentioned that the commission is acting within its powers of selecting the counting personnel.

On the other hand, a senior advocate named DS Naidu represented the Election Commission (EC) and provided clarifications with respect to the balancing of the system.

What did EC say?

The Election Commission told the court that the previously issued circular provides clear directions on the deployment of the central and state governments’ staff members.

Supreme Court’s observations

The bench of the Supreme Court comprised P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi. When the senior advocate Kapil Sibal, at one point, demanded that the court implement the circular, Justice Joymalya Bagchi instantly questioned it and asked why the TMC had approached the court if it wanted the same circular to be followed.

Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: EC orders repolling at 15 stations on May 2

What had happened?

The Calcutta High Court dismissed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on challenging the decision of the Election Commission (EC). Later, a plea was filed, and the high court mentioned the

The plea was filed after the Calcutta High Court dismissed TMC’s challenge to the Election Commission’s decision. The state witnessed polling in two phases, i.e., April 23 and 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

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