Lok Sabha Speaker approves merger of six UBT Sena MPs with Shiv Sena

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday approved the merger of 6 MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) with Shiv Sena (Shinde).

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Shiv Sena UBT Crisis Live

Mumbai: In a significant setback for Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena(UBT), Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday approved the merger of 6 MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) with Shiv Sena (Shinde). Additionally, the Speaker also approved separate seating in the Lok Sabha for 20 MPs who broke away from TMC to form the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). This takes the Shiv Sena’s strength to 13, reducing UBT Sena to three members in the Lok Sabha. However, the merger of rebel TMC MPs has not yet been approved by the Speaker.

Talking about the six MPs, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said to news agency ANI, “If I were to tell you that the six MPs who joined us did not do so for personal gain, you might dismiss it as a lie. Those making these allegations see nothing but money, because their mindset is one of taking, not giving. I can say with certainty that they did not join for personal self-interest. We will provide them with development funds. We even facilitated a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, and we will ensure that the departmental work relevant to their areas is completed. The narrative is always the same: if someone leaves, the claim is that they took money. When they are with that faction, they are considered good; when they leave, they are deemed bad… They need to introspect and self-examine…”

Also Read: 60 years of Shiv Sena: From Raj Thackeray to Eknath Shinde; Key exits by leaders that split Bal Thackeray’s Shiv Sena; what triggered biggest rebellions

‘We are not in the business of breaking parties or causing splits’: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Responding to questions on “Operation Tiger,” Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said those joining the Shiv Sena were doing so out of trust and confidence in the party’s leadership. “…those joining us are doing so out of trust. Whether it concerns the MPs or the many others who have joined over the past 3-4 years, they have complete faith in the Shiv Sena, in me, and in our team; they know we honour our commitments and keep our word… We are not in the business of breaking parties or causing splits. We are unifiers. We have come here to ensure justice for the people of their constituencies and to fulfil their responsibilities toward the public. We will certainly extend our full support to them..,” Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Operation Tiger, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, “…If I were to tell you that the six MPs who joined us did not do so for personal gain, you might dismiss it as a lie. Those making these allegations see nothing but money, because their… pic.twitter.com/rSCUXxDB2A — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2026

Last month, rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar led a total of 20 MPs and announced a merger with a regional NCPI. Shiv Sena (UBT) has also witnessed a split, with six Lok Sabha MPs joining the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

This is a breaking news. Further details will be updated.