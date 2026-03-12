  • Home
  • News
  • Big setback for Indian buyers amid Strait of Hormuz crisis as laptop, desktop prices set to rise by...

Big setback for Indian buyers amid Strait of Hormuz crisis as laptop, desktop prices set to rise by…

Big setback for Indian buyers amid Strait of Hormuz crisis as laptop, desktop prices set to rise by 35 percent, says media reports.

Published date india.com Published: March 12, 2026 5:47 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
Big setback for Indian buyers amid Strait of Hormuz crisis as laptop, desktop prices set to rise by...
Prices of laptop and desktop

Big setback for Indian buyers amid Strait of Hormuz crisis as laptop, desktop prices set to rise by 35 percent, says media reports.

About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist who focuses on bringing complex political, economic and global developments in easy and meaningful reports in order to help the digital readers across India and gl ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.