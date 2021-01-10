New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday said that the much-awaited coronavirus vaccination drive will kick off in the country on January 16. “It was decided that in view of the forthcoming festivals, including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu etc., the Covid-19 vaccination will start from January 16, 2021,” the ministry said in a statement. “Emergency Use Authorisation or Accelerated Approval has been granted by the National Regulator for two vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) which have established safety and immunogenicity,” it added Also Read - UK Flight to Land in Bengaluru at 4 am Tomorrow, Travellers to Undergo RT-PCR Test on Arrival

Here’s all you need to know: Also Read - Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip Receive COVID-19 Vaccine in UK

1) The roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine will give priority to the healthcare and frontline workers who are estimated to be around 3 crore, followed by those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with comorbidities numbering around 27 crore.

2) A digital platform will be used to automate session allocation, verification, and post-vaccination certificate to recipients, the Centre said.

3) The government added that a digital vaccine-delivery management system will give real-time information on vaccine stocks, storage temperature, tracking of beneficiaries.

4) The development came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the Coronavirus situation in the country along with preparedness of the States/UTs for vaccination drive earlier in the day. The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Health Secretary, and other senior officials.

5) On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

5) With the announcement of the vaccination drive beginning soon, PM Modi said that India will take a landmark step forward in fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

6) Meanwhile, after the alleged death of a volunteer enrolled in Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin clinical trial in Bhopal, the Hyderabad-based company clarified on Saturday that the death was unrelated to the vaccine and the probable cause of death was cardio respiratory failure as a result of suspected poisoning.

7) “As per the post-mortem report issued by the Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, that the site received from the Bhopal Police, the probable cause of death was due to cardio respiratory failure as a result of suspected poisoning and the case is under police investigation as well,” Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

8) PM Modi is set to chair a meeting with the Chief Ministers of all the states. The meeting is likely to be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, said sources. In the meeting, the Prime Minister is expected to discuss the detailed plans to roll Covid vaccines in all the states.

9) While the full efficacy of Covaxin is yet to be determined, it was given go-ahead by the DCGI citing ‘public interest’. Covaxin is an indigenously developed vaccine by Bharat Biotech, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).