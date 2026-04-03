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Big Tension for Pakistan, China? India set to develop bigger drone than Irans Shahed – What is Larger Bird drone project

Big Tension for Pakistan, China? India set to develop bigger drone than Iran’s Shahed – What is ‘Larger Bird’ drone project

India’s Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is developing a drone which is larger than Iran’s Shahed.

Big Tension for Pakistan, China? India set to develop bigger drone than Iran’s Shahed – What is ‘Larger Bird’ drone project

What Is ‘Larger Bird’ Drone Project: The ongoing war between the United States, Israel, and Iran has shown the world that future wars and warfare will be fought with drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). Iran’s Shahed drone series and fast missiles are designed to overwhelm enemy defences through large numbers. The Middle Eastern country has a simple strategy that focuses on using low-cost weapons to overpower the enemy’s defence systems. According to recent reports, swarms of low-cost drones can severely damage ships, especially when used with coastal missiles and electronic attacks. These kinds of attacks pressure naval forces to use layered air defences and electronic warfare. This increases risks for US naval groups deployed near coastlines.

Drones Dominate Modern Warfare

The recent conflicts, whether it’s Russia-Ukraine or US-Iran, have shown us that drones and UAVs have become crucial weapons. These cheap weapons are used for both surveillance and strikes.

India issues direct warning to Pakistan, says ‘try anything amid Iran war and face….’

HAL Developing Larger, Weaponised UAV Beyond Shahed Class

India’s Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is currently focusing on developing a drone which is larger than Iran’s Shahed. The drone will be capable of carrying weapons and conducting reconnaissance, HAL chairman DK Sunil told Times Now.`

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What Is The ‘Larger Bird’ Drone Project

According to Sunil, HAL is currently working on a ‘larger bird.’ The drone, compared to Iran’s Shahed, is much bigger in size. However, several Indian private sector firms are considering smaller ones. Talking about the Indian Army, the force has already decided to increase the use of drones and UAVs. The infantry battalions are equipped to boost surveillance at the tactical level. The Indian Army is already using Israeli Heron and Searcher II drones, while the deal for 31 MQ-9 drones has already been finalised. Once ready, the new big drone will be inducted into the army.

Rise of Drone Warfare Inspired by 2023 Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict

Drone warfare first caught attention worldwide during the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict in the year 2023, when Azerbaijan used armed drones in the Russia-Ukraine war.

It used Iranian Shahed 136 drones. The drone weighs only 200 kgs and could fly about 2,000 km with a 50 kg warhead.

The main point is that the drones were inexpensive, costing only USD 50,000, while the interceptor missile cost 100 times as much.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has also gained experience in drones and anti-drone systems. These drones hit Russia’s bomber fleet and caused severe damage.

India Fast-Tracks Advanced AI-Enabled Drones

The drone development has come at a time when the country is fast-tracking the development of UAVs. These drones are being designed to be AI-enabled, unlike Iran’s Shahed. The underdevelopment drones may be capable of reaching over 1000 kms range and would carry 25-40 Kgs of warhead.

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