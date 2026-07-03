Big terror attack averted in India as Gujarat ATS arrests eight with links to Jaish-e-Mohammed

The Gujarat ATS has arrested eight individuals linked to the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed for attempting to establish an active network in the state.

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Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad arrested terrorists (IANS image)

Ahmedabad: In a major counter-terrorism operation, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested eight individuals for their alleged association with the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The accused were reportedly working to establish an active network within Gujarat to advance the organization’s activities. The arrests were made across Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh following a detailed investigation. A case was registered at the ATS Police Station on Thursday, July 2, under multiple sections of the anti-terror law and the new penal code.

Gujarat ATS arrests eight with links to Jaish-e-Mohammed

Following the investigation, the ATS booked the suspects under Sections 13, 17, 18, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Additionally, they face charges under Sections 148 and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, as authorities crack down on the outfit’s attempts to expand its operational footprint.

“All eight accused are members of the banned organisation and were actively working on behalf of Jaish-e-Mohammed to set up an active network in the state to further its terror activities,” officials said.

Those arrested have been identified as Ahmed Abdullah Gajiwala alias Abu Ubaida, 19, of Bhagal in Palanpur city of Banaskantha; Ibrahim Mohammad Husen Ghagha alias Abu Hamza, 30, of Bhagal; Mudassir Abdullah Ghaziwala alias Abu Aya, 22, also of Bhagal; Zakariya Durani Mohammad Ammar Ghagha alias Ibn Ammar alias Zakariya Palanpuri, 21, of Jamia Abul Hasan Madrasa in Khadiyasana of Siddhpur in Patan; Mufti Faujan Ismail Dauwa alias Mufti Sahab, 40, of the same madrasa; Mohammad Amin Shera alias Amin Palanpuri, 21, also from the madrasa; Mohammad Abdul Rahman Savdi alias Mohammad Palanpuri alias Abu Unisa, 22, of Jamia Rahmaniya Khambhiya, Ambheta, Chikhli in Navsari district; and Bilal Durani Mohammad Ammar Ghagha alias Abu Dujana, Abu Sufiyan, Abu Zundal and Umar bin Khattab, 18, of Warsi Nagar in Dewas city of Madhya Pradesh. The latest operation follows a series of anti-terror investigations by the Gujarat ATS in recent years.

In January this year, the ATS and Navsari Police arrested a 22-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh in Navsari, alleging that he possessed jihadi literature, a pistol and ammunition, and had been in contact with an individual linked to extremist propaganda. Investigators alleged that digital material recovered from him included content supporting banned organisations, including Jaish-e-Mohammed, and the case was registered under the UAPA, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

(With inputs from agencies)