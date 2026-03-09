Home

Big trouble for CEC Gyanesh Kumar ahead of West Bengal Elections as opposition parties set to...

The INDIA bloc parties including TMC and Congress are planning to move an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar (File)

Big trouble for CEC Gyanesh Kumar: In a big setback for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the opposition parties of India are reportedly planning to move an impeachment motion against the top election officer. As per recent media reports, Trinamool Congress’ Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Satabdi Roy has raised the issue of removing the Chief Election Commissioner during an INDIA bloc meeting chaired by Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, at his office in Parliament. Here are all the details you need to know about why the opposition parties of India are planning to move an impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Why is Mamata Banerjee’s TMC planning against CEC Gyanesh Kumar?

In the recent development, Ms. Roy has highlighted that it had been four days since Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, began her protest on March 6 over the deletion of names from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision by the Election Commission of India, a report by The Hindu said.

Notably, the poll body had released the final electoral rolls for the State on February 28.

What the Constitution says on removing Chief Election Commissioner?

The removal process of the Chief Election Commissioner is laid out in the Constitution of India under Article 324(5). The article of Constitution states that the CEC can be removed through a parliamentary impeachment process similar to that of a Judge of the Supreme Court of India.

Also, the motion can be moved in either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha and must be supported by a two-thirds majority of members present and voting in both Houses. Notably, the motion requires signatures from at least 50 members in the Rajya Sabha or 100 members in the Lok Sabha and must state the grounds for removal.

How can CEC be removed from post in India?

Once the motion is introduced, the Chair of the respective House forms a special committee to investigate the allegations. If the committee finds the CEC guilty, both Houses must vote on the report and pass the motion with a two-thirds majority of members present and voting. After approval in both Houses, the President of India issues the final order for the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar faces ‘go back’ slogans

In the related Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar faced “go back” slogans and was shown black flags on Monday morning when he visited the revered Kalighat temple in south Kolkata, a report by PTI news agency said.

(With inputs from agencies)

