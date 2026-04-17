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Big trouble for Rahul Gandhi as Allahabad HC orders dual citizenship case against leader

Big trouble for Rahul Gandhi as Allahabad HC orders dual citizenship case against leader

The Allahabad High Court has ordered an inquiry into allegations against Rahul Gandhi which include that he holds dual citizenship. Scroll down for details.

Rahul Gandhi (File)

Allahabad High Court: The opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has once again landed in big trouble as the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has given directions for inquiring into the allegations surrounding him holding a dual citizenship. The court also stated that the matter demands a proper and detailed investigation. In addition, it asked the government of Uttar Pradesh to either launch a probe or refer the matter to a central agency.

Petitioner challenges previous court order

The directive was given by the Allahabad High Court after the filing of a petition by S Vignesh Shishir, who is a BJP worker from the state of Karnataka. He initially challenged a previous order of January 28, which was given by a special MP/MLA court in the city of Lucknow. Back then, the lower court had said that it lacked the required authority to decide on such important matters involving citizenship. The court’s decision prompted the petitioner to move to the High Court.

Serious allegations against opposition leader Rahul Gandhi

The petitioner in the plea had mentioned that Rahul Gandhi holds British citizenship. Alongside this, he ensured to submit claims like supporting documents associated with the UK government. The petitioner has sought a clear and detailed investigation into the matter. Alongside this, he sought an FIR registration under multiple laws like the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Official Secrets Act, the Foreigners Act, and the Passport Act. Furthermore, he argues that if the allegations against the opposition leader are proven right, he would become ineligible to contest the elections or hold the office as a member of the Parliament (MP).

Background of the case against Rahul Gandhi

Earlier, the petitioner had filed a complaint in a special MP/MLA court in Rae Bareli. Over time, on December 17, 2025, the Allahabad High Court transferred the case to Lucknow. As the latter dismissed the plea, the petitioner approached the High Court.

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Court orders for investigation over ‘dual citizenship’

The Allahabad High Court took note of the allegations against the opposition leader and mentioned that they require a proper enquiry to investigate the facts. The court has now given directions to the concerned authorities for a proper investigation.

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