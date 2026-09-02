Big twist in Disha Salian death case: Bombay HC hands probe to CBI after father alleges rape-murder; Police told to hand over records

Before passing its latest order, the High Court had raised concerns over the way the case was investigated.

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The Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered a fresh investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of former celebrity manager Disha Salian, who died in Mumbai in June 2020. A bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ranjitsinha Bhonsale directed the CBI to take over the investigation and appoint a senior, experienced officer to handle the case. The Malvani Police Station has also been asked to hand over all case-related documents and records to the central agency.

The court’s order came on a petition filed by Salian’s father, Satish Salian, who had questioned the circumstances surrounding his daughter’s death and sought a fresh probe.

CBI to register FIR and conduct fresh probe

According to report, the CBI has been directed to register an FIR and carry out a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding Salian’s death. The agency will examine the available evidence and statements of witnesses as part of the fresh probe.

The court has also made it clear that no individual can be treated as an accused unless the investigation produces sufficient material against them. This means the CBI probe will have to establish the facts before fixing responsibility on anyone.

What did Disha Salian’s father claim?

Satish Salian had approached the Bombay High Court seeking a fresh investigation. He alleged that his daughter had been raped and murdered and claimed that the earlier investigation had not properly established what happened to her.

The allegations have not been established in court and remain part of the petition seeking further investigation.

During earlier hearings, the High Court had raised questions about several aspects of the police inquiry, including the absence of a formal FIR and issues related to the medical and post-mortem findings.

Court had questioned earlier police investigation

Before passing its latest order, the High Court had raised concerns over the way the case was investigated.

During the August hearings, the bench questioned the authorities about the handling of the accidental death inquiry and sought answers on why the investigation had continued for years without a formal FIR. The court also raised questions about gaps in the evidence and the availability of CCTV footage from the area.

The court had also sought an explanation regarding medical findings connected with Salian’s fall from the building. These observations were made while hearing her father’s plea for a fresh probe.

How did Disha Salian die?

Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai’s Malad area.

Following her death, police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and conducted an inquiry. The police investigation concluded that her death was a suicide.

Salian’s death attracted widespread attention because she had worked as a manager for actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died days later in Mumbai.

Father can challenge CBI findings

The High Court has said that Satish Salian would be free to challenge the CBI’s findings if he is not satisfied with the outcome of the investigation.

The fresh probe is now expected to examine the circumstances of Salian’s death, the evidence collected during the earlier inquiry and the concerns raised before the High Court.