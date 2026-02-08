Big update on 114 Rafale fighter jets ahead of French President Macron's India visit; Pakistan and China should be worried because...

Home

Big update on 114 Rafale fighter jets ahead of French President Macrons India visit; Pakistan and China should be worried because...

In a big boost for the Indian Armed Forces, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) is likely reportedly moving ahead with the 114 Rafale fighter jets deal.

Rafale fighter jet deal

114 Rafale fighter jets update: In a matter of bad news for Pakistan and China, India’s defence modernisation drive is picking up pace with a big update in the proposed purchase of 114 Rafale fighter jets from France. With a strategic focus on strengthening the Indian Air Force amid rising threats from Pakistan and China, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is set to meet in the second week of this month to consider key defence procurement proposals ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India for the AI Summit (February 18–20).

What’s the update on 114 Rafale fighter jets?

The most significant proposal is the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the purchase of 114 Rafale fighter jets from France at a cost of Rs 3.25 lakh crore. The deal includes 18 fly-away aircraft, while the remaining jets will be manufactured in India with up to 60% indigenous content, with around 80% of the fleet built domestically.

Notably, the IAF is set to receive 88 single-seater and 26 twin-seater Rafales, produced in collaboration with Dassault and Indian private companies, with the deal possibly being finalised during French President Macron’s India visit.

IAF to conduct largest exercises near Pakistan border

In another significant update relating to the Indian Air Force, the IAF is all set to showcase its military might and strategic preparedness this month in one of the first and largest exercises near the Pakistan border in Rajasthan. Named Vayu Shakti 2026, the exercise, modelled after Operation Sindoor, will be held in Jaisalmer on February 27, has been modelled after Operation Sindoor, a report by IANS news agency said.

For those unversed, under Operation Sindoor, the Indian military operation destroyed several terror bases across the border, bringing Pakistan to its knees.

Which aircrafts will be seen in Exercise Vayu Shakti 2026?

As the IAF fighter jets roar near the Pakistan border for Vayu Shakti 2026, spotlight will be on India’s growing air firepower. In the Vayu Shakti 2026 exercise, Rafale, Sukhoi-30, Tejas, MiG-29, Jaguar, Mirage-2000 and Hawk aircraft will be seen hitting their targets with precision along with Prachand attack helicopters, the report said.

