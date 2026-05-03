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Big update for Aadhaar soon? SC to hear PIL seeking stricter regulations for issuing UIDAI cards to adolescents, adults

Big update for Aadhaar soon? SC to hear PIL seeking stricter regulations for issuing UIDAI cards to adolescents, adults

The Supreme Court will hear a plea on May 4 seeking stricter Aadhaar issuance rules. Scroll down for details.

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Big update for Aadhaar: The Supreme Court is all set to hear an integral plea on May 4 associated with the rules of Aadhaar. The case is about ensuring stricter guidelines with respect to issuing Aadhaar cards, mainly for adults and teenagers. The plea, which was filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, asks the top court to provide directions to the government and UIDAI (the authority that issues Aadhaar) for transforming the way Aadhaar cards are given.

What’s the plea about?

The plea mentions that Aadhaar cards should be issued freely only to children up to 6 years of age and that for adolescents and adults, they should have stricter rules of verification to stop any kind of misuse.

“The UIDAI has issued 144 crore Aadhaar and 99 percent Indians have been enrolled. Therefore, the petitioner is filing this writ petition as a PIL under Article 32, seeking a direction to UIDAI to issue new Aadhaar to children only and frame new stringent guidelines for adolescents and adults, so as to stop infiltrators from getting it and masquerading as Indian citizens,” the plea read.

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The main concern is that some individuals may use the weak verification system to get Aadhaar cards even if they are not Indian citizens.

It further said, “Foreigners apply for Aadhaar under the ‘foreign’ category. But infiltrators apply for Aadhaar under the ‘Indian citizen’ category and get it easily made. Thereafter, they obtain a ration card, birth and domicile certificate, driving licence, et cetera, essentially becoming indistinguishable from Indian citizens…”

Who will hear the case?

The Supreme Court’s bench, comprising judges like Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, will hear the case on May 4.

Why is the case important?

The case is important, as it suggests that weak verification systems may lead to the misuse of welfare schemes, wrong use of public resources, and difficulty in finding genuine citizens.

Also Read: Aadhaar Card Photo Update: Step-by-Step guide to change your Aadhaar photo easily

Why is the Supreme Court’s decision important?

There are over 144 crore Aadhaar cards generated by the UIDAI, and the system is widely used in all parts of India. The decision of the Supreme Court on the case may impact the way Aadhaar cards are issued and used in the future.

(With inputs from PTI)

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