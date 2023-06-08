Home

Big Update For Flyers! Passengers at Delhi Airport Can Use DigiYatra Without Downloading Mobile App

New Delhi: In a major relief for the flyers travelling through the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), the airport authorities have now allowed the passengers to use the ‘DigiYatra’ facility without downloading the mobile application. The initiative will enable the passengers to use the facility through a simple three-step registration process, Delhi International Airport Limited said in a statement on Thursday.

The registration process would entail the passengers to scan their boarding pass and their face, and produce an identification proof to the security personnel stationed near the registration desk. Post their successful registration, the passengers would be able to travel seamlessly, inside the terminal, security check area and at the boarding gates.

Speaking on the initiative, CEO of Delhi International Airport Limited Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, “We have been relentlessly working towards improving the passenger experience at Delhi Airport. This latest initiative will allow even those who are less familiar with technology to make full use of DigiYatra and travel seamlessly. DigiYatra is a faster, safer and smoother way of travel, which aims to allow passengers to spend more time with their family and friends at the Airport.”

DigiYatra was launched on December 1, 2022. The initiative ensures faster mobility of passengers to boarding gates, hassle-free travel, enhanced security, and dedicated gates while being completely contactless, thereby saving atleast 15-25 minutes of passengers.

At present, all DigiYatra facility has been extended to all departure gates of Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 of the IGI Airport. This latest offering by DIAL will be in addition to the existing DigiYatra mobile application which allows travellers to register themselves on DigiYatra mobile application on their handheld mobile device, for an uninterrupted and hassle-free travel at the airport.

(With ANI Inputs)

