Big update for Indians travelling to UK: eVisa now compulsory; here’s how you can apply

New travel rules: The UK makes eVisa compulsory under the new travel rule. It applies to Indians too. Scroll down to know the process to apply.

UK Travel rules: The United Kingdom has come up with new travel rules, and these have been enforced from Wednesday. This marks a significant transition to a completely digital immigration system. Under the new travel rules, it’s compulsory for Indian travellers to hold a compulsory eVisa. On the other hand, the visitors from the countries that don’t require a visa (non-visa requiring) must get an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before travelling. This move replaces the paper visa stickers and documents required for the process of physical immigration, falling under the UK government’s plan of digitisation.

eVisas replace paper stickers

The replacement of eVisas comes under the new digital immigration system. Now, the visa holders will not receive the physical vignette stickers on their passports. As a result, the immigration status will be loaded on a digital basis with the help of the UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) system. The travellers will still be required to visit visa application centres for the biometric registration. However, they will not be required to leave their passports when processing is going on.

What are the officials saying?

UK Minister for Migration and Citizenship, Mike Tapp, urged everyone who wants to travel to the UK to make sure they are travel-ready and have the valid permissions for a smooth journey. He added, “The ETA scheme is a vital part of our work to strengthen the UK’s border security, helping to deliver a more efficient and modern service that works for both visitors and the British public.”

The Home Office said that eVisa can not be stolen or tampered with and that they allow visa holders to quickly prove their immigration rights with security. It added, “Switching won’t change, impact or remove a customer’s current rights or immigration status,” as reported by PTI.

The enforcement of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme is a major step toward the digitalisation of the immigration system. In addition, it “paves the way for a contactless UK border in the future. The scheme also helps to keep the border secure, preventing individuals who pose a threat from entering the UK,” as reported by PTI.

Mandatory ETA system

Now, it’s essential to apply for an ETA (Electronic Travel Authorisation) before travelling to the United Kingdom. The application process is quick and easy through the UK ETA application. The officials reported that many applicants receive a decision automatically within just a few minutes.

(With inputs from PTI)

