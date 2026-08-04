Big update for students as expert panel to audit NEET-PG admission system; here’s what Centre told SC

The Centre informed the Supreme Court that a DGHS-led expert committee has been constituted to audit the NEET-PG admission system following legal challenges over lowered qualifying cut-offs.

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NEET PG (Representative Image)

New Delhi: In a significant development days student protest rocked the Jantar Mantar, the Union government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it has constituted an expert committee, headed by the Director General of Health Services (DGHS). The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that the expert committee has been formed in order to examine issues arising out of the challenge to the reduction of qualifying cut-off percentiles for the NEET-PG 2025-26 examination. Here are all the details you need to know about the new expert panel to audit NEET-PG admission system.

Appearing before a bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati submitted that the expert panel was established in compliance with apex court directions to systematically review the admission process.

Update on postgraduate medical admissions

The submissions came during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the decision to drastically lower qualifying cut-off percentiles for postgraduate medical admissions. Seeking time to conduct the review, the ASG requested eight weeks for the committee to complete the exercise and submit its final report to the court.

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What did Centre say on audit of NEET-PG admission system?

“We have set up a committee as per your lordships’ directions. We will do the exercise and submit a report,” ASG Bhati told the apex court. When the Justice Narasimha-led Bench sought details regarding the composition of the committee, the ASG said that the DGHS would chair the panel, which comprises 11 other members.

“Your Lordships had directed that an internal audit be done and solutions be found out,” she added. Taking on record the office order dated July 23 issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the apex court recorded that it relates to the constitution of an expert committee.

Asking how much time would be required for the exercise, the Justice Narasimha-led Bench was informed that the committee would need eight weeks to submit its report. Recording the submission, the Supreme Court directed the committee to invite suggestions from various stakeholders and, after detailed consideration, submit its report within eight weeks.

(With inputs from agencies)