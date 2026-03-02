Home

Big update for Indian Air Force! New VIP jets to replace 20-year-old fleet, will be used for…

The Indian Air Force's new business jets will be used for the transportation of VIP ministers and chiefs. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

The recent developments in the Indian Air Force (IAF) are pointing to the force’s will to strengthen the military. Now, the IAF has formally started the process of procurement for the replacement of the ageing fleets of the VIP transport aircraft. This was done by issuing a Request for Information (RFI) for 4-6 Long Range Business Jets (LRBJs). The new aircraft in the IAF will be used for the senior military leadership and major government ministers, as it will provide better, faster, and, most importantly, reliable transportation.

Issuing of Request for Information (RFI)

In the process of acquiring new aircraft, the first step is the Request for Information (RFI). The process is aimed at the identification of potential vendors, along with assessing whatever technology is available. This step is crucial before moving ahead to the next stage, which is procurement. This will lead to the modernisation of the Air Headquarters Communication Squadron, which is based at Palam in New Delhi.

According to the RFI, the Indian Air Force is looking forward to acquiring nearly 4 to 6 business jets of the long range. The minimum passenger capacity of these business jets is 19. The Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and authorised vendors have been given the invitation so that they can submit their product offerings.

Need for aircraft replacement

The current VIP transport fleet of the IAF comprises 4 Embraer Legacy 600 aircraft named Meghdoot, Vayudoot, Nabhdoot, and Gagandoot. These were positioned in September 2005. After a great service time of more than 20 years, these aircraft are now due to be replaced. This is a part of the fleet upgradation, alongside the improvement of operational efficiency.

Usage of the new jets

The new Long Range Business Jets (LRBJs) will be used for multiple VIP duties. However, they will remain distinct from Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. It’s because such are utilised exclusively for the country’s president, vice president, and prime minister. The new aircraft will be used for primary transportation, like the Defence, Finance, Home and External Affairs Ministers, and the army chief, the navy, and the air force, alongside the senior military and government leadership.

The new acquisition shows the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) aim toward modernisation, increased safety standards, and better transportation for the top leaders of India.

