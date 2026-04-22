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Big update for Indian gamers: Online gaming set to change in India after May 1 as Modi government notifies new rules for...

Big update for Indian gamers: Online gaming set to change in India after May 1 as Modi government notifies new rules for…

India introduces new online gaming rules under the PROG Act, 2025, aiming to safeguard users while boosting the country’s position as a global gaming hub.

Online gaming (AI image)

Online gaming update: In a big update for online gamers in India, the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has notified new rules under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming (PROG) Act, 2025. Reflecting the dual objective of protecting users — especially children and vulnerable groups — from financial and psychological harm, while positioning the country as a global hub for gaming and digital creativity, the new rules were finalised after extensive inter-ministerial consultations and legal vetting, signalling the government’s intent to bring clarity and regulatory certainty. Here are all the details you need to know about the new framework under Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming (PROG) Act, 2025.

What’s covered in the new framework under Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming (PROG) Act, 2025?

Framed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026, the rules introduce a structured mechanism to determine whether a game qualifies as an online money game, a permissible online social game or an e-sport.

Moreover, this classification can be triggered either by the Authority itself, by applications from service providers, or through government notifications, a report by IANS news agency said.

Establishment of the Online Gaming Authority of India

At the heart of the new framework is the establishment of the Online Gaming Authority of India, a digital-first regulator that will oversee classification, compliance, grievance redressal and enforcement.

Headquartered in New Delhi and functioning as an attached office of MeitY, the Authority will include representatives from key ministries such as Home Affairs, Finance, Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports, and Law and Justice.

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Why has government brought Online Gaming (PROG) Act, 2025?

The objective criteria behind the Online Gaming (PROG) Act, 2025 as notified by the Modi government are the presence of stakes, expectations of monetary winnings, revenue models and the ability to monetise in-game rewards outside the platform will be used to assess games, the IANS report said.

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The report also added that the approved games will receive a digital certificate valid for up to 10 years, while online money games will be barred from being recognised as e-sports under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies)

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