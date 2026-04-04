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Big update on Iran-India crude oil imports! Payment issues are..., says Petroleum Ministry after Ping Shun vessel diverted to China en route to Gujarat

Big update on Iran-India crude oil imports! ‘Payment issues are…’, says Petroleum Ministry after Ping Shun vessel diverted to China en route to Gujarat

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has given a big statement on the Ping Shun vessel, which diverted to China. Scroll down to read details.

Big update on Iran-India crude oil imports! 'Payment issues are...', says Petroleum Ministry after Ping Shun vessel diverted to China en route to Gujarat (AI-generated Image)

US-Iran Conflict: In the latest development, India has given a clarification that there are no payment issues with Iran with respect to the crude oil imports. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas mentioned that the oil supply of India remains completely stable, even during times of global tensions. The statement comes at a crucial time when the reports claimed that a tanker of Iranian oil, Ping Shun, changed its destination from India to China.

Govt rejects payment issues claims

The government has said that the reports about the vessel’s change of destination because of payment issues are “factually incorrect”.

“The news reports and social media posts of an Iranian crude cargo being diverted from Vadinar, India to China due to “payment issues” are factually incorrect. India imports crude oil from 40+ countries, with companies having full flexibility to source oil from different sources & geographies based on commercial considerations,” as told by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on X.

The news reports and social media posts of an Iranian crude cargo being diverted from Vadinar, India to China due to “payment issues” are factually incorrect. India imports crude oil from 40+ countries, with companies having full flexibility to source oil from different sources… — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) April 4, 2026

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The official statement also stated that during the supply disruptions caused by the Middle East, the Indian refineries have secured the requirements of oil, including the ones from Iran. Alongside this, it read, “There is no payment hurdle for Iranian crude imports, contrary to the rumours being circulated.”

Change of tanker’s destination

The reports are suggesting that a tanker named Ping Shun changed its route from Gujarat’s Vadinar port to China. The Ministry also clarified that such types of changes are extremely common in the global oil trade front. According to the statement, the cargoes often change their destination in the middle of their journeys, which depends on the business destinations and operational flexibility.

The ministry also provided an assurance that the Indian refiners have already secured enough quantities of crude oil for the upcoming months. This includes supplies from Iran and other global sources.

(With inputs from PTI)

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