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Big update on LPG booking: Over 100 million families to receive cylinders only after...., wait becomes longer as...

Big update on LPG booking: Over 100 million families to receive cylinders only after…., wait becomes longer as…

Indian Oil has made a major change to the rules for booking LPG refills. Mandatory gaps have now been established for refill bookings across the country, in cities, villages, and remote areas.

Big update on LPG booking: Over 100 million families to receive cylinders only after...., wait becomes longer as...

Indian Oil Corporation has changed the rules for refill booking for domestic LPG consumers. Mandatory booking gaps have now been set for different customer categories. 25 days for single cylinder connections and 35 days for double cylinder connections. Furthermore, different gaps have been set for smaller cylinders (5 kg, 10 kg) depending on the city and village. Indian Oil has stated that these changes have been made to ensure transparency and a uniform system for all customers.

This is important news for millions of families who use domestic gas cylinders. Indian Oil has made a major change to the rules for booking LPG refills. Mandatory gaps have now been established for refill bookings across the country, in cities, villages, and remote areas. Their primary focus is to prevent unnecessary rushed bookings and improve the gas supply system.

Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) customers now have a mandatory 45-day refill booking gap for all Ujjwala connection families. This means that a new cylinder can be booked only 45 days after the delivery of the previous cylinder. It should be noted that the Government of India launched the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in 2016 to provide free gas cylinders to women across the country, and through this scheme, millions of women across the country are receiving free cylinders. According to several media reports, by June 2025, the Petroleum Minister has provided over 103.3 million connections.

Gas booking rules for rural and urban residents

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There are different rules for non-PMUY consumers. For SBC (Single Bottle Connection), the mandatory gap is 25 days. For DBC (Double Bottle Connection), the mandatory gap is 35 days. Separate rules apply for smaller cylinders (5 kg and 10 kg).

A 5 kg domestic cylinder will be available in urban or suburban areas with a 9-day interval, while a 16-day interval will be available in rural or remote areas. A 10 kg composite cylinder will be available in urban or suburban areas with an 18-day interval, and a 32-day interval in rural or remote areas. These rules will apply uniformly across the country.

Keep these things in mind while booking gas

If you attempt to book ahead of schedule, the system will automatically block the booking. The new gap will be calculated from the date of successful delivery of the previous cylinder. The same rules apply across all regions. Indian Oil stated that this change was made to ensure transparency and a uniform system for all customers. This will prevent unnecessary bookings and ensure timely access to cylinders for those in need.

What should customers do?

Remember the delivery date of your last cylinder.

Accordingly, book a new cylinder only after 25, 35 or 45 days.

For booking, visit mLPG app, MyLPG.in website or contact your local distributor.

If there is any problem, seek help from your LPG distributor or Indian Oil official channel.

These new rules may cause some inconvenience to families who used to book frequently, but in the long run it will prove beneficial for saving gas and better gas distribution.

The government and Indian Oil aim to strengthen the LPG supply system. Consumers are urged to comply with the new rules to avoid any inconvenience. Those who booked early before the new rules will now have to wait until the new gap is filled. Indian Oil has also instructed all distributors to strictly adhere to these rules. This change is a step to discipline domestic LPG users. If you also use LPG cylinders, check your previous booking date and plan accordingly.

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