BIG update on SIR: States where exercise is complete, additional information will not be required with Form 6, announces Election Commission

The Election Commission has removed the additional declaration related to SIR from the online voter registration Form-6 in those states where the revision of electoral rolls has been completed.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/big-update-on-sir-states-where-exercise-is-complete-additional-information-will-not-be-required-with-form-6-announces-election-commission-8531545/ Copy

BIG update on SIR: States where exercise is complete, additional information will not be required with Form 6, announces Election Commission (File)

Amid the intensifying political debate surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) across the country, the Election Commission has taken a significant decision. The Commission has removed the additional SIR declaration from Form 6, the online voter registration form, in states and union territories where the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists has been completed.

The move comes days after the full commission clarified that the rule would be applicable only during the revision drive.

More details to follow