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  • BIG update on SIR: States where exercise is complete, additional information will not be required with Form 6, announces Election Commission

BIG update on SIR: States where exercise is complete, additional information will not be required with Form 6, announces Election Commission

The Election Commission has removed the additional declaration related to SIR from the online voter registration Form-6 in those states where the revision of electoral rolls has been completed.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash
Published: September 30, 2026, 2:05 PM IST
BIG update on SIR: States where exercise is complete, additional information will not be required with Form 6, announces Election Commission
BIG update on SIR: States where exercise is complete, additional information will not be required with Form 6, announces Election Commission (File)

Amid the intensifying political debate surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) across the country, the Election Commission has taken a significant decision. The Commission has removed the additional SIR declaration from Form 6, the online voter registration form, in states and union territories where the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists has been completed.

The move comes days after the full commission clarified that the rule would be applicable only during the revision drive.

Read more: Delhi SIR Update: Nearly 10 lakh enumeration forms distributed in first two days, over 32K digitised

More details to follow

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About the Author

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where she leads a dynamic editorial team and oversees the platform’s daily news operations. With over 15 years of experience in Digital and Pr ... Read More

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