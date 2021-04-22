New Delhi: The registration process for next phase of vaccination drive will start from April 24 on the government’s CoWin platform, chairperson of the empowered committee on Covid-19 vaccination RS Sharma told News18 on Thursday. He also urged all beneficiaries to register and book an appointment before turning up to get the jab. The vaccine drive, which started on January 16, allows beneficiaries on-site registrations, apart from those done through CoWin. Also Read - Haryana: 1,710 Doses of Covishield & Covaxin Stolen From Jind Hospital, District Left With No Vaccines

Apart from indigenous vaccines Covaxin and Covishield, Russian vaccine Sputnik V will also be added as an option at some centres in this phase of vaccination. He also added that more centres and private facilities are being set up for a faster vaccination process this time.

How to register at cowin.gov.in and app: Check step-by-step guide

1) Log on to cowin.gov.in and enter your mobile number

2) Then an OTP will be sent to your mobile number via an SMS

3) After this,enter the OTP and click on the “verify” button

4) Once the OTP is validated, the “Registration of Vaccination” page will open up

5) Enter details required in the “Registration of Vaccination” page such as your photo ID proof. You will also be asked if you have any comorbidities. This can be answered by clicking on ‘yes’ or ‘no’

6) Once the details are entered for registration, click “Register” button at the bottom right

7) After this, you will receive a confirmation message on successful registration. Once registration is done, you will be shown the “Account Details”.

In the past week, several states including Kerala, Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh announced free vaccination for all people above the age of 18.