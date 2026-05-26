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Big update for students after NEET-UG cancellation as Parliament panel to review CBSE marking, NEET and language policy; details inside

Big update for students after NEET-UG cancellation as Parliament panel to review CBSE marking, NEET and language policy; details inside

New Delhi: In a significant update for the students of the country who have been impacted by NTA conducted NEET exam and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam, a parliamentary panel has sum

NSUI activists along with school students take out a protest rally against the alleged NEET scam and the Union government, in Chikkamagaluru (PTI image)

New Delhi: In a significant update for the students of the country who have been impacted by NTA conducted NEET exam and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam, a parliamentary panel has summoned officials of the Union education ministry and the (CBSE) for a June 2 meeting. As per the recent development, the meeting has been called to discuss issues faced by students due to the on-screen marking (OSM) system in Class 12 board exams and the implementation of the three-language formula in Classes 9 and 10. Here are all the details you need to know about the latest developments realting to CBSE and NEET exam.

What will Parliamentary Standing Committee decide on National Testing Agency (NTA), the Ministry of Education?

A 31-member Parliamentary Standing Committee covering education, women, children, youth, and sports has summoned officials from the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Ministry of Education, and the Union Ministry of Health for a June 1 session. The meeting will address the debate between pen-and-paper exams and computer-based testing (CBT), as well as concerns regarding NEET and the NTA.

As per a Rajya Sabha Secretariat notice issued on May 25, the committee, chaired by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, is scheduled to meet on June 1 and June 2. The June 1 proceedings will begin at 10 am with the committee’s review and adoption of the “381st Report on Action Taken by the Government on the Recommendations and Observations contained in the 364th Report on Demands for Grants (2025-26) of the department of higher education, ministry of education.”

Also read: How Rajasthan’s 410-question guess paper allegedly triggered the NEET-UG 2026 leak; here’s what we know

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Union Education Minister writes to states and UTs for fair conduct of NEET-UG re-examination

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday wrote to chief ministers, lieutenant governors and administrators of states and Union Territories, seeking their cooperation for the smooth and fair conduct of the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled on June 21.

In view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, Pradhan urged states and UTs to ensure the availability of essential facilities at examination centres for the convenience and well-being of candidates, the Education Ministry said in a statement.

Also read: NTA issues clarification over NEET UG 2026 cancellation; new dates to be announced on…

“In view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, I request you to kindly issue appropriate instructions to the district authorities and all schools, colleges, universities and other institutions hosting the examination in your State/UT to ensure the availability of essential basic amenities for the convenience of candidates,” he said in the letter.

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