Home

News

Big warning for Pakistan! Tejas and Rafale aircraft to be flown by Indian Air Force near enemy border on THIS date; key details inside

Big warning for Pakistan! Tejas and Rafale aircraft to be flown by Indian Air Force near enemy border on THIS date; key details inside

IAF's Vayushakti26: Aircraft like Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi-30MKI, MiG-29, Hawk, C-130J, C-295, C-17, Chetak, ALH MK-IV, Mi-17 IV will be used.

Image: ANI

The Indian Air Force has completed the full dress rehearsal for the exercise Vayushakti-26 at Rajasthan’s Pokhran. The final demonstrations by the IAF are all set to take place on Friday, i.e., February 27. The exercise will include Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi-30MKI, MiG-29, Hawk, C-130J, C-295, C-17, Chetak, ALH MK-IV, Mi-17 IV, LCH, Apache, and many more. The Vayushakti-26 will also highlight the success of the country in Operation Sindoor. It will reiterate the efficiency of the Indian Air Force in airspace dominance, long-range precision targeting, and multi-domain operations.

What’s on display by the IAF?

The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) exercise of Vayushakti-26 will include a display of many high-end fighter jets, transport aircraft, and helicopters. These include Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi-30MKI, MiG-29, Hawk, C-130J, C-295, C-17, Chetak, ALH MK-IV, Mi-17 IV, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Apache, Chinook and Remotely Piloted Aircraft.

Not only these, but also advanced weapon systems like Short Range Loitering Munitions (SRLM), Akash, SpyDer and Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS) will also be demonstrated during the missions of daytime, dusk, and night.

Success of the ‘Operation Sindoor’

According to the Indian Air Force (IAF), the exercise of Vayushakti-26 will highlight the success of India during the Operation Sindoor and reiterate the capability of the country in aerospace dominance, long-range precision, and operations that include multi-domain strength. The exercise also stresses the utilisation of indigenous platforms and systems that are in alignment with the country’s long-term vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The exercise is guided by the core values of “Achook, Abhedya, and Sateek” so that the Indian citizens can be reassured about the readiness of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Now, the Air Force is fully ready for its final demonstration, which is all set to happen on February 27.

Indian Air Force: Infallible, Impervious and Precise 1 day to go. The Indian Air Force has successfully validated all operational parameters during the Full Dress Rehearsal for #Vayushakti26 at Pokhran, all targets effectively neutralised. All Air Warriors now stand fully… pic.twitter.com/j7ZWmOYYb1 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) February 26, 2026

The Indian Air Force on X wrote, “Indian Air Force: Infallible, Impervious and Precise 1 day to go. The Indian Air Force has successfully validated all operational parameters during the Full Dress Rehearsal for #Vayushakti26 at Pokhran, all targets effectively neutralised. All Air Warriors now stand fully mission-ready for the decisive demonstration on 27 February, Pokhran, Jaisalmer.”

(With inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.